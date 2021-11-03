“Old Man & the Gun”, Robert Redford’s latest starring film on TV tonight

It will be broadcast tonight on Rai 1 at 9.25pm ​​”Old Man & the Gun“, The last movie he sees Robert Redford as a leading actor. The Californian actor, in fact, retired from the scene after “Avengers – Endgame“(2019), released the year after”Old Man & the Gun“. The director of this feature film is David Lowery, known for directing “The invisible dragon“(2016). Furthermore, David will direct the live action remake of “Peter Pan“. Besides Robert Redford, the main cast of the film released in 2018 is composed Casey Affleck, Danny Glover, Sissy Spacek, Tom Waits, Tika Sumpter And Elisabeth Moss.

Plot of “Old Man & the Gun”

The protagonist of the film is Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), a serial bank robber who managed to escape from multiple prisons. The quality of this man is not to use weapons and to give weight to his charm during robberies. The detective will try to chase him John Hunt (Casey Affleck), who remains fascinated by the commitment of Forrest in his work, e Jewel (Sissy Spacek), who loves him despite his chosen profession.

Curiosities and collections

Forrest Tucker he really existed and is known to have been a criminal who managed to escape from multiple prisons like that of San Quentin. The screenplay, on the other hand, is taken from the article of the same name written by David Grann, published in 2003 in the “New Yorker“And subsequently placed in the collection of Grann “The Devil and Sherlock Holmes“. The audiovisual product grossed a total of $ 17.9 million and received a 2019 Golden Globe nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film, which was won by Christian Bale for “Vice“.

