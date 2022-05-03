Old man transferred to morgue in Shanghai while still alive

A living elderly man was mistakenly sent to the morgue in Shanghai, China 1:12

(CNN) — An elderly Shanghai resident mistakenly declared himself dead and was taken to the morgue in a body bag, in the latest sign of dysfunction in the Covid-19-ravaged city where millions remain under government-enforced lockdown.

A video, recorded by a passerby, shows the moment when several workers dressed from head to toe in protective equipment back off when they realize that the man is still alive. The images have gone viral on Chinese social media, sparking horror and outrage.

The video, released Sunday, shows the head of the man — a nursing home resident — sticking out of the yellow body bag as workers lift it from a vehicle.

The person recording the video, apparently from a nearby building, is heard saying: “The nursing home is a mess. They sent a person alive in a hearse and said she was dead. The funeral home staff said they were still moving… It’s irresponsible, really irresponsible.”

On China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo, many expressed disbelief at such a serious mistake, especially in Shanghai, which has long been considered China’s most progressive and modern city.

“Shanghai’s problems were fully exposed this time,” read a popular comment on Weibo.

“This counts as intentional homicide,” another user wrote.

Many others pointed out that the man could have been buried or cremated had he not been discovered alive. “Government doesn’t care…what’s going on in Shanghai?” read one comment.

The district government responded to the incident on Monday, saying in a statement that the elderly man was now in stable condition.

Three officials from the district Civil Affairs Bureau and Social Development Bureau were dismissed, and the director of the nursing home was also dismissed.

Authorities also revoked the certification of a doctor involved, who is under investigation, according to the state-run Global Times.

The financial hub has been battling an outbreak of Covid-19 cases since early March, and has been under a citywide lockdown since March 31. It became the center of China’s most extensive outbreak, with cases rising and lockdown measures introduced in many cities.

For weeks, the lockdown prohibited almost all of the 25 million residents from leaving their homes or residential complexes, causing logistical chaos as many complained that they could not access basics such as food, water, sanitary products and supplies. including medical care for emergencies not related to cholera.

Last week, authorities said some neighborhoods could begin easing lockdown measures if they had not reported any cases in the past two weeks, allowing some neighborhoods a measure of freedom within their district.

As of Tuesday, more than 8.2 million Shanghai residents were still prohibited from leaving their residential compounds.

Meanwhile, cases are also rising in the national capital Beijing, where schools and other public spaces such as libraries and shopping malls have been closed. More than 20 million residents will undergo three more rounds of mass testing this week, in addition to several rounds implemented last week, authorities announced Monday.