Old pro-Neymar tweets from Jonathan Clauss resurface and make the buzz

After weeks of negotiations, Jonathan Clauss has finally chosen his next destination. The French international has indeed decided to join Olympique de Marseille. To secure the services of Lensois, the Phocaeans will pay nearly 8 million euros. A very good pick when Clauss had other proposals, especially in the Premier League. The fans of theOM will also be a little reassured by the current Mercato of their club, which has something to puzzle them. However, a controversy is never far away around players who join a new club.

Indeed, in their past, they were sometimes able to support the opposite team or rival players. This is once again the case with Jonathan Clauss…

Clauss taken by the patrol

Jonathan Clauss was lucky enough to be able to challenge a few football stars in his career. Among them, we can note Kylian Mbappé, Leo Messi or Neymar Jr. The Brazilian is apparently a player very appreciated by Jonathan Clauss, who encouraged him a lot on social networks. In recent hours, pro-Neymar tweets from Clauss have caused a lot of talk. Tweets he has since deleted, such as those in which the PSG was quoted. But social networks did not miss the opportunity to take screenshots.

We let you enjoy:

Twitter reacts

Inevitably, all these pro-Neymar tweets and therefore pro PSG player from OM’s new right-back made a lot of noise.

On Twitter in particular we could see as comments on the subject :

“Clauss who deleted all his tweets where he is a fan of Neymar mdrrr”

“Claus Fan of Neymar and Paris seriously?”

“after clauss’s tweets on neymar date from the barca era lol he’s the only one from the psg era he’s still different there was no pro psg tweet”

“It’s crazy for Clauss’ pro PSG tweets”

“Another PSG supporter in Marseille is our reserve team”

“Etiquette deleted all his anti-PQSG tweets just before signing and yet you didn’t say anything…”

OM have also announced that they have an agreement with a player with the same name as Luis Suarez, who played for Granada.

As indicated by the communication director of the Marseille club, Jacques Cardoze, in recent days, the Phocaeans are still waiting for a lot of recruits, between five and eight. Igor Tudor will therefore be able to start working with the players he has wanted. The Croatian will be expected at the turn next season, OM playing again in the Champions League. The club’s fans don’t want to see their team appearing in the queen of European competitions. A competition won by OM in 1993 and which therefore still has a special taste.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED













