OLD / Shyamalan’s new film betrayed by the script

Four families on vacation on a lush island are invited by the resort that hosts them to visit a hidden beach; this paradise of nature, however, hides a deadly secret that will profoundly change their lives, forcing them to try to escape by any means in a desperate race against time. This is the incipit of Old, written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, director famous for his improbable twists affectionately nicknamed “Shyamalan twist”, but also for films praised by critics and audiences such as Split And The sixth sense.

Freely inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters, Old it fits perfectly into the director’s filmography. The supernatural element, which we will not reveal here although it can be guessed from the title and poster, is central but not an end in itself, and is indeed used as a means to deepen the psychology of the characters. This is nothing new for Shyamalan: while Split And The Village spoke respectively of family abuse and the fear that seized the post-9/11 United States, Old is a film that explores the concept of time, its use and how it takes away the little worries that weigh on our daily life.

This element is reflected in the composition of the choral cast that covers the most disparate age groups, but in our opinion, children are the real protagonists of Old: Their interactions, their evolution, and the way they react to the worries of their adult counterparts are certainly some of the film’s greatest strengths. Strengthened by many excellent interpretations, their troubled path alternates moments of tenderness and profound restlessness, interconnected in a nightmare experience that will force them to mature before they should.

To pronounce on the rest of the cast is more difficult: the other actors – to name a few Vicky Krieps de The Hidden Thread and Rufus Sewell, fresh from a supporting role in The Father – are mostly convincing, but their performances are constantly plagued by cumbersome and unnatural dialogues. The characters continually comment on the obvious, repeat themselves ad nauseam and throw themselves into explanations for the spectator’s use and consumption, disconnected from the context of the narrative. This naturally affects their characterization, especially that of the supporting actors, who are speckled and monochord.

The dialogues of the protagonist family are generally more dignified, and the script has some subtleties: for example, a simple game for children is used both as a gimmick to introduce the secondary characters and as a reminder in the finale. Shyamalan knows how to employ the mechanics of the thriller, but at the same time he doesn’t seem to understand how humans talk to each other.

If the dialogues leave something to be desired, the same cannot be said of the direction, which succeeds in the difficult task of injecting a healthy dose of claustrophobia into a tropical beach. The moments of dialogue are managed with sobriety, while those of tension are staged with a dynamic direction, but never excessive or gratuitous. With Hitchcockian teachings in mind, Shyamalan never displays horror without the viewer having no way of foretelling it, and even at the height of tension he prefers to hint than to show openly – with some gruesome exceptions. In doing this he is supported by an excellent audio sector and an intriguing soundtrack, which opens the film with Jurassic Park sounds – consistent with the adventure film location – and turns into a disturbing accompaniment as it is unveiled. the nature of the film.

Unfortunately, the qualities of Old they are not enough to save him from his screenplay, a sieve of errors of logic and unhappy choices. Given its incipit, the film should keep the attention alive by showing the ingenious escape attempts of its brilliant – at least in theory – protagonists, but the ideas and mechanics with which it tests them do not lead to any kind of progress, and the film is therefore static: the characters ring one senseless decision after another and prove unable to cope with the surreal situation in which they find themselves, which with the passing of the minutes changes from uncanny to merely annoying.

The film, weighed down by the aforementioned dialogues, always struggles in the same way until its conclusion: between an unlikely deus ex machina, a “Shyamalan twist” that could not be done without and an excessively sugary closure, the ending constitutes the worthy crowning of a plot in which it is difficult to find something that returns.

