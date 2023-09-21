Social media eleven made fun of NetflixThe selection is limited, compare its list to the typical disappointing food and drinks stored inside your fridge right now: lots of options, but nothing too appealing. However, over the past few years, the popular streamer has come a long way even after the ban on domestic account sharing. Contains war Movies, especially movies that reached the masses 15+ years ago.

In celebration of cinema’s Oscar-winning subgenre, we took a closer look at what’s available on Netflix right now. It’s hard to believe that some of these selections are considered “dated” at this point, making Millennials already feel older than us! You’ll see acclaimed works by Ridley Scott, Antoine Fuqua, and other big names.

Here are the best old war movies on Netflix to look forward to.

7 Too Young the Hero (1988)

This is a short TV movie that has now reached Netflix for people to enjoy. very little hero Based on the true story of Calvin Graham, who joined the U.S. Navy during World War II at the age of 12. Despite his young age, he received a Purple Heart for his bravery – but then, everything fell apart after he was mistakenly reported as a deserter. Rick Schroder (Golden Globe Winner) to chew) gives an inspired performance that makes very little hero Worth listening to.

6 Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Tom Clancy’s beloved character is making his presence felt in Hollywood with a soon-to-end Prime Video series starring John Krasinski. definitely one of the best jack ryan Movies that hit the big screen in decades, clear and present danger Made after the success of Harrison Ford’s previous installment, patriot game, This time, Jack becomes involved in an illegal war fought by the US government against the Colombian drug cartels. This is Ford in his element, and who doesn’t love a ’90s popcorn flick?

5 Black Hawk Down (2001)

We can’t wait to see Ridley Scott’s upcoming movie napoleon Film starring Joaquin Phoenix. Until then, Scott’s previous war film is definitely worth a watch. black Hawk Down The incident dates back to 1993 when the US sent special forces to Somalia to destabilize the government and deliver food and humanitarian aid to the starving population.

Two helicopters are shot down in a surprise attack by Somalian forces, using Black Hawk helicopters to land troops. Heart-pounding violence ensues, and with Scott behind the camera, it’s a master-class in realistic war depiction. Featuring a stellar cast led by Josh Hartnett (Oppenheimer, Black Mirror, black Hawk Down You may end up crying.

4 Tears of the Sun (2003)

Antoine Fuqua’s Third equalizer The film starring Denzel Washington is currently in theaters. Both of them also teamed up to win the Academy Award. training Day A masterpiece of the beginning of this century. Around the same time, Fuqua was also working with another A-lister, Bruce Willis, on a war film. tears of the SunWhich focuses on the modern Nigerian Civil War.

Willis plays a lieutenant who leads a team of soldiers into the jungle to rescue Dr. Kendricks (Monica Bellucci), who refuses rescue when discovered because she does not want to abandon her patients. Despite the mixed-reviewed end result, Willis almost never fails in the action. tears of the Sun Worth watching again.

3 Jarhead (2005)

Oscar-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes took a swipe at his own war film in 2005 Jarhead, a more psychological look at US Marines during the Gulf War. Jake Gyllenhaal, who has never looked better, plays a sniper who, along with his angry spotter (Peter Sarsgaard), a nearly mentally ill staff sergeant (Jamie Foxx), deal with boredom, isolation and hopeless love. I struggle.

Chris Cooper makes a great cameo, and several other recognizable faces help form an impressive ensemble. A highlight comes when Sarsgaard has a meltdown after being refused permission to take out the enemy via sniper rifle – his first and perhaps only chance for some action in the field.

2 Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Acclaimed director Steven Soderbergh has reportedly given press interviews wearing a T-shirt that reads “A Mike Nichols Film.” Of course, Nicholas is the mastermind behind it Graduate, working girl, And Charlie Wilson’s War,

His 2007 film stars Tom Hanks as a prominent U.S. attorney and Julia Roberts as an attractive Texas socialite. But it’s the late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman who steals the show in an Oscar-nominated supporting role as a shrewd CIA agent who strikes a deal with Wilson to help fund Afghan freedom fighters in the war against the invading Soviets. Forms unexpected alliances.

1 Hitler: A Career (1977)

The last entry on our list, Hitler: a career A compelling documentary about the rise and transformation of Adolf Hitler, featuring authentic clips that paint a terrifying picture of the repressive leader’s powers of persuasion and much more. Hitler: a career It also sheds light on the German people at large, as they became desperate for a new public identity – to say the least. The film takes audiences back to Hitler’s early years and chronicles his journey to becoming one of the most monstrous leaders in world history.