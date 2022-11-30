“Older men infantilized me on set”

if we think that Chloë Grace Moretz debuted in Hollywood at the age of nine (as the daughter of ryan reynolds Y Melissa George in The abode of fear) and had his first moment of triumph five years later with kick ass, it is clear that the actress must have plenty of anecdotes about the film industry. Another thing is that these are positive.

On the Reg with John Smith podcast (via Variety), he recalls the setbacks and minor assaults he has suffered at work. Something that, he affirms, he started when he was filming the version of Carrie released in 2013.

“At that time, I had been working for many years (almost 10 years),” he says. “And while bigger and bigger roles came my way as I got older, it was always so interesting to see how a lot of people put me down.”

Most of those people, Moretz notes, were “older men who wanted to infantilize me.” “Even though I had important things I wanted to contribute, I was pushed back more often than not. To have to root for your 14, 15, 16-year-old self against an older man is a very, very big, crazy pain.”

Moretz, who now works at The Peripheral (First Video), He acknowledges that these bad drinks served to harden him in the industry. “I think boundaries are super important,” he explains. “And part of the process of realizing your limits and reinforcing them is telling the truth without feeling guilty or judging people.”

“Limits are something new to me,” continues the actress. “I grew up without limits, I didn’t learn any kind of limits in my life, I took a lot of blows and it was like: ‘You know, I think I have to learn about these things called ‘limits.’

