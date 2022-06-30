Older the inhabitants of Puerto Rico, while the Hispanic population in the United States increases

Washington D.C.– The median age in Puerto Rico increased to 44.2 years in 2021, while 52.7% of the population of the Island is female.

According to the 2021 estimates of the federal Census, the median age increased in all the municipalities of the Island since 2020. In 2021, the increase in median age was 0.4 years. He was 43.8 years old in 2020.

“It was expected to continue to increase,” indicated demographer Raúl Figueroa, who maintained that it is another sign that Puerto Rico “is an extremely old population.”

Figueroa argued that a population is considered old when the median age exceeds 30 years.

The aging of the population – a worldwide phenomenon – has also occurred in the United States. In 2021, the median age was 38.8 years, an increase of 0.3 years from 2020.

In April 2021, the federal Census Bureau reported that in april 2020 3,285,874 people lived in Puerto Rico, a decrease of 11.8% in the last decade.

In Puerto Rico, the municipalities with the oldest population are Hormigueros and Rincón, both with a median age of 49.6 years, according to 2021 data. Barranquitas (40 years old) was then the municipality with the youngest population.

Figueroa called attention to the fact that the west of Puerto Rico – where Hormigueros and Rincón are located – is an area that many choose to retire.

In the United States, the increase in the median age in the last two decades has been 3.4 years. It is a reality that occurs in most states, according to estimates from the federal Census.

Utah, at 31.8 years, and Washington DC (34.9) are the US jurisdictions with the lowest median age among US states and jurisdictions. The US capital, however, recorded the largest increase in the median age in the United States, with an increase of 0.5 years from 2020 to 2021.

“With the tendency to reduce birth rates and the aging of the populations of the generation of ‘baby boom’ and Generation X, the median age is likely to continue to rise for years to come,” said Kristie Wilder, a demographer with the Census Bureau’s Population Division.

Hispanics on the rise

On the other hand, Census data also indicates that the United States is increasingly diverse. For example, the Hispanic population increased from July 2020 to July 2021 by 767,907 people. Non-Hispanic whites, meanwhile, fell in that same time period by 878,693.

The largest Hispanic populations are in California (15,754,605), Texas (11,857,401) and Florida (5,830,908), according to 2021 data.

The Lakeland and Winter Haven area, which includes many Puerto Ricans, was the fastest growing among metro areas with 20,000 or more people.

New York (1.1%) and Washington DC (-2.5%) are the only jurisdictions that showed a decrease in their Hispanic population. Meanwhile, Maine (5.4%) and Montana (5.4%) were the states with the highest growth in the Hispanic population.