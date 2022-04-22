Oldest death row inmate executed: charged with murdering Texas police officer | Univision Crime News

Carl Wayne Buntion, the sentenced to death oldest in the United States, was executed this Thursday after several failed attempts by his lawyers to stop the punishment, authorities said.
Buntion, 78, was sentenced to death for shot dead policeman James Irby in 1990, who had been in the ranks of the Houston Police Department in Texas for almost 20 years.
“I want the Irby family to know one thing: I feel remorse for what I did,” Buntion said as he was strapped to the stretcher in the Texas execution chamber. “I pray to God they get some closure after killing their father and Mrs. Irby’s husband,” he said. “I hope to see you in heaven one day and when you show up I’ll give you a big hug.”
Irby, along with his spiritual adviser, began praying the 23rd Psalm, “The Lord is my shepherd…” as the lethal dose of the powerful sedative pentobarbital began to enter his body. He took a deep breath, coughed once, then took three shallower breaths before all movement stopped.
He was pronounced dead at 6:39 pm, 13 minutes later.
Several dozen motorcyclists, showing their support for the slain motorcycle officer, noisily revved up their engines as the execution took place, a roar clearly audible in the death chamber.
bunion He had been on probation for only six weeks when he shot 37-year-old Irby. Buntion, who had an extensive criminal record, was a passenger in the car that Irby stopped.
A court of appeals annulled the sentence de Buntion in 2009, but another jury sentenced him to death again three years later.
Buntion’s lawyers had attempted to stop his execution on multiple occasions, but all were rejected by various state and federal courts.
On Tuesday, in a last-ditch effort, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denied a request for clemency. Although defense attorneys say he is responsible for Irby’s death and “deserves to be severely punished for that crime,” they argued that his execution would be unconstitutional because the jury’s conclusion that he would be a future danger to society, one of the reasons for which he was sentenced to death, turned out to be incorrect.
Furthermore, they said, his execution would serve no legitimate purpose because so much time had passed since his conviction.
“This three-decade delay undermines the justification for the death penalty… Any deterrent effect is diminished by the delay,” his attorneys David Dow and Jeffrey Newberry wrote in court documents cited by the AP agency.
The first inmate executed in Texas in 2022
For her part, the wife of the shot dead policeman, Maura Irby, said she felt “joy” after the execution. “I’m sorry someone died. But I didn’t think of him as a person. I thought of him as a thing, like a cancer on my family’s face.”
The officer’s widow said her husband, the father of her two children – then ages 1 and 3 – was considering retirement at the time he was killed.
“He was ready to fill out the paperwork and stay home and open a grocery store,” said Irby, 60. “He wanted to be the dad who could go to all the ball games and father-daughter dances. He was an exceptional man, the love of my life,” he added.
Buntion was also the first inmate to be executed in Texas in 2022. Although Texas is the state with the most executions of the death penalty, it has been almost seven months since he carried out an execution. There have been only three executions in each of the past two years, due in part to the coronavirus pandemic and delays over legal issues over Texas’ refusal to allow spiritual advisers to touch inmates and pray loudly in the chamber. of execution. This latest execution breaks that pause, a few days before the scheduled execution date of Hispanic Melissa Lucio.