OLED, 8 GB of RAM, 33 W fast charging and much more

In recent months we have been lucky enough to test numerous mid-range phones that have performed more than remarkably well in our tests. We have talked ad nauseam about the realme 9 Pro Plus, the OnePlus Nord CE 2, the Samsung Galaxy A53, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ and shortly we will talk about the Vivo V23 5G. But not everyone wants to pay between 400 and 500 euros to access a high-level mobile.

The price is one of the most important factors when deciding which smartphone to buy, and in Spain it is very normal to look for models for about 200 euros, or a little more. That’s where the realme 8 comes in, a device that we were able to review a while ago and that is on sale on Amazon.

The realme 8 is a cheap but very complete mobile

realme 8 rear

Manuel Ramirez

When we want to buy a mobile and we value the price a lot, we have to be aware that a cheap mobile is not one that costs 70 or 80 euros, but one that costs less than 200. And yet there are many models of that price that are not worth it.

But that does not mean that all phones under 200 euros are bad. A good example is this realme 8 which, without being perfect, meets the main requirements to be recommended.

realme 8 quad camera

Manuel Ramirez

For starters, its battery is 5,000mAh, and it has 33W fast charging, with a charger of that speed included in the box. On the other hand, its camera system includes a wide angle, something that should not be taken for granted in this price range.

The screen is AMOLED, and the fingerprint sensor is on the screen. As if all this were not enough, we have 128 GB of internal memory and 8 GB of RAM in the model on offer. And it has NFC as indicated by the seller.

For €189.99 we can’t ask for more.

Buy the realme 8 on Amazon

realme 8 features

processor and memory Processor : MediaTek Helio G95.

: MediaTek Helio G95. RAM : 8GB LPDDR4x

: 8GB LPDDR4x Internal storage : 128GB UFS 2.1.

: 128GB UFS 2.1. Micro SD: yes, up to 256 GB.

Screen Size : 6.4 inches.

: 6.4 inches. Resolution : FHD+ 2400 x 1080 pixels 1,000 nits.

: FHD+ 2400 x 1080 pixels 1,000 nits. Technology: Super AMOLED.

Rear camera Major : 64 Mpx f/1.79 1.4μm PDAF.

: 64 Mpx f/1.79 1.4μm PDAF. ultra wide : 8MP f/2.25 119°.

: 8MP f/2.25 119°. Macro : 2 Mpx f/2.4 4cm shooting distance.

: 2 Mpx f/2.4 4cm shooting distance. B&W: Mpx f/2.4.

Front camera Resolution: 16 MP f/2.45 Sony IMX471.

connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4/5GHz.

Dual-SIM.

Bluetooth 5.1.

4G LTE.

GPS | AGPS | GLONASS | Beido | Galileo.

NFC.

sensors Accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, light and compass.

Under-display fingerprint sensor.

Autonomy Battery : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh Fast charge: 30W

Others USB-C port.

3.5mm minijack.

Dimensions and weight Dimensions : 160.6 x 73.9 x 7.99mm.

: 160.6 x 73.9 x 7.99mm. Weight: 177 grams.

Operating system android version : eleven.

: eleven. Manufacturer interface: realme 2.0.

