OLED LG 2022, here are the models: starting from 42 “and arriving at a whopping 97”

Looking forward to the press conference, and looking forward to more juicy details. LG has released some details on its new TV range for 2022. At the top the new OLED models, but the QNED LCD models, Quantum Dot NanoCell, based on a dense grid of LEDs as a source for the backlight, remain in the range.

The models announced at the moment are the G2 and C2, which therefore represent the “2022” versions of last year’s most successful models, but the group photo shows the whole family.

On G2 and C2 we find an Evo panel, so the best panel to come out of LG Display factories, but it should be the same panel used by last year’s G1 also brought to the C series. The new panels, announced by LG Display in recent weeks, will in fact enter mass production only in a few months.

However, something changes compared to last year: LG explains that thanks to the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 processor and the patented Brightness Booster technology it has managed to obtain, on the G2 models, a higher peak brightness. The increase, managed by software, is also supported by an improved panel heat dissipation system.

Also new on the cuts: the G series, which last year included a 55 “, a 65” and a 77 “this year is also enriched by the 83” cut and the brand new 97 “, a 2-meter TV with a huge base , always 4K.

Size changes also for the C2 series: a small 42 ”is added to the 48, 55, 65, 77 and 83″, very interesting for those who want a TV to be connected to a console.

The group photo tells us that there will be an 88 “and a 77” Z2 8K, that the B2 series will have 77 “, 65” and 55 “sizes and that the A2 series will have 77”, 65 “, 55″ and 48 ” .

Like every year, the updates are mainly related to the functionality of the new processor: LG talks about improved deep learning algorithms for signal management, and AI Sound Pro which allows you to reproduce 7.1.2 surround sound in virtual mode using the integrated speakers. of the TV. These functions, however, we consider a contour.

On the other hand, the reinterpretation of webOS is more interesting, which adds multi-user management: each person in the house will be able to have his own profile with his recommendations and his homepage management, and it will be curious to see how the multi-user will be coordinated with the streaming apps that are their own multi-profile.

To access your profile, you can use your smartphone by tapping NFC on the remote control.

Among the equally interesting functions is the Room To Room Share: it will be possible to send a TV broadcast, via digital terrestrial or satellite, on the TV of another room in streaming.

Among the novelties in the gaming sector comes the Dark Room Mode, which optimizes the viewing parameters during the game if the lights in the room have been turned off, and the “sport gaming” mode designed to offer the best with sports games.

In the next few days we should be able to already have details on the range, which will arrive in Europe between March and April.