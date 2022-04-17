OLED screen and Chromecast, this Smart TV on sale for €544 less

But the virtues of the Philips 55OLED706 that we talked about in the image section do not end here. Thus, we must highlight a couple of details that are most important. One is that it has technology Micro Dimming Perfect which increases sharpness even when upscaling to 4K. It is also very positive that it integrates a light sensor that always ensures the best possible configuration of the TV, regardless of where it is placed.

The device we are talking about has a screen of 55 inches with 4K resolution. This may not tell you much, but it will let you know that your panel is OLED which is life insurance when it comes to achieving highly realistic colors thanks, among other things, to a fantastic contrast and, in addition, the frequency at which it can work reaches no less than 120 Hz. All this makes this equipment It fits like a glove when it comes to enjoying games, live sports and, especially, content from online platforms because it is compatible with HDR10+ .

Great operating system on this Smart TV

The one used is Android TV. Therefore, you can install a large number of applications to make the most of everything that this TV offers – which is a lot. The user interface is also very positive, as it is very comfortable to operate with the included remote control. As if all this were not enough, it should also be noted that you can use all the most relevant voice assistants, including Google’s own or Amazon’s Alexa; and even integrates a chrome cast with which you can send content from the phone directly and without putting any cable through.

Something that we want to highlight about this Philips 55OLED706 is that in the sound section it exceeds what is usual in Smart TVs. Thus, in addition to integrating traditional 20W speakers, a 30W subwoofer that optimizes everything that has to do with bass management (something that is very positive with games, to which we must add that it includes compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium technology).

It has everything in connectivity

And this is important to be sure that you make a very good purchase. Thus, in addition to offering four HDMI ports and three USB, you’ll find all kinds of extra options like digital optical audio output for using advanced soundbars or an Ethernet port for connecting to the Internet via cable. Obviously, it does not lack Bluetooth or WiFi in the wireless section.

A final detail of this Smart TV that has a discount of 544 euros on Amazon: despite having a 55-inch screen, its dimensions are quite contained, since they remain in 1,227.8 x 705.6 x 58 millimeters. In other words, it will not be difficult for you to find a place for it in the living room furniture.

