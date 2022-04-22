Oleksandr Gvozdyk, Canelo’s sparring partner, remembers session…

Oleksandr Gvozdykwho helped Saul “Canelo” Alvarez at his sparring camp, he recalled the time he had a boxing session with David Benavidez and assured that he is a very talented boxer.

“Very good,” recalled the Ukrainian boxer about Benavidez In an interview that took place at the end of last year with the television channel Youtube, ESNEWS. “Yeah, he kicked my ass, by the way. We sparred, he is a very skilled fighter. He has the ability to absorb hits which are good. I think he would be a great opponent for Cinnamon. He’s the only guy who can beat Cinnamonwhich can cause you problems.

next May 7, saul will go up for the second time in his career to light heavyweight to challenge Dmitry Bivol by the belt WBA.

For that reason, Gvozdyk was invited as a sparring partner Cinnamon for his preparation, since the Ukrainian was champion of the 175 pounds by the WBC.

“I wouldn’t call him a puncher,” the Ukrainian said of Benavidez. “I can’t say he doesn’t hit hard, but he throws a lot of punches that are very accurate and when you rack up a lot of those punches, then you get him down. From one punch I can’t say he hits hard, but he knows how to land his punches at the right time.”

Oleksandr became world light heavyweight champion by defeating Adonis Stevenson by knockout in the eleventh round. He then made a defense Doudou Ngumbu.

However, on unification with Artur Beterbyev he was knocked out by the Russian in the tenth round. Since then, Beterbiev he has held two of the four belts in the division.

Canelo Alvarez expressed that he would like to face the winner of the unification fight between the Russian and Joe Smith Jr.which is not officially announced yet.

On your side, David Benavidez will face on May 21 David Lemeux through the interim belt WBC super middleweight.