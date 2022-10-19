Olga Kurylenko confronts the Roman Empire

In addition, the first image of the film has been made public. According to Deadline, Jesse V. Johnson (Threefold threat) directs the film about the legendary warrior queen, which also includes in its cast Peter Franzén, Clive Standen and Lucy Martin, who had already coincided in the series Vikings. Rounding out the cast are Nick Moran, Rita Tushingham, James Faulkner, Harry Kirton and Leo Gregory.

Inspired by real events that took place around the year 60 AD, in boudica Olga Kurylenko She plays the Celtic queen alluded to in the title, who rules the Iceni people alongside her husband Prasutagus. When Rome betrays the latter, who ends up dead, the kingdom of Boudica is left without a male heir, a circumstance that the Romans take advantage of to seize his land and properties. When she finds herself on the verge of insanity, Boudica gathers the various tribes of the region and wages an epic war against the mighty Roman Empire, seeking revenge for the murder of her husband.

Ehud Bleiberg, Lucinda Thakrar and Mark Vennis produce for Boudeg Ltd and Bleiberg Entertainment.

At the moment the release date has not been announced, but the film is expected to hit theaters throughout 2023.

