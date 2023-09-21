Olga needs hip prosthesis

Juarez city.- Olga Isela Romero Jimenez, 37, has suffered from rheumatoid arthritis since childhood, which has affected other parts of the body, which had to be treated through surgery to implant a hip prosthesis and another in the right femur . Whose price is about 250 thousand pesos.

Due to the high price, which she cannot afford, Olga requested the community’s support to help with donations in exchange for entering a raffle to receive some of the products.

“I have had rheumatoid arthritis since I was six years old, and my problem is in my hip on the right side; So, throughout my life I have used several prostheses, and right now I need a replacement for the prostheses I have, which is why I am looking for support to be able to afford prostheses. Looking for, now I need hip, thigh and femur bone. Knee,” the interviewer explained.

They reported that they had medical services from the Chihuahuan Institute of Health (Ichisal); However, they do not cover medical expenses but intended surgical interventions to be performed in a general hospital (HG).

He mentioned that he spent two years waiting for the health authority to authorize financial coverage of the operation, but it was rejected, for this reason he decided to open a donation page.

Olga works in a civic organization and has services as her father retired from a health organization.

He explained that they have carried out activities to sell food and launched a call on the Donadora.org page. Additionally, a friend opened the same Gofundme.com campaign for her.

Currently he has raised 30 thousand pesos, but he is still planning to hold another food sale.

Items that will be brought include balloon decorations, cell phone accessories, a romantic dinner and sweets.

Those interested can call (656) 315-5240.

vdominguez@redación.diario.com.mx