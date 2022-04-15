Entertainment

Olga Tañón and Nacho come together in the song "Ojalá"

The Puerto Rican singer Olga Tañón premiered this Thursday with the Venezuelan Nacho the “remix” (remix) of the song “Ojalá”, which both hope will become the success of the summer parties.

“I’M BACK!!! (I’m back) ”, exclaimed Tañón, known as“ The woman of fire ”of merengue”, in a press release released by her representatives.

“I find myself enjoying a very attractive personal and professional stage due to all the changes I have experienced, both on a personal level and all the changes that are being experienced day by day in the world of entertainment,” Tañón added.

Nacho, for his part, stressed that the experience of recording with Tañón “has been a dream come true,” while saying that the Puerto Rican artist has been “a great reference” for his career, a person he “admires” and that believes it is “synonymous with success.”

“My expectations have been met and I hope to be able to perform this great song together live for the entire public that follows our careers,” said Miguel Ignacio Mendoza Donatti, Nacho’s real name.

The “remix”, in turn, has a video clip, was recorded in the city of Medellin, Colombia, with the audiovisual company Punto 8.

The video was directed by Andrés Ricaurte and Billy Denizard, Tañón’s husband.

