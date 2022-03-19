Olga Tañón shows off her incredible figure and they say she looks better than ever

Olga Tanon shared his most recent trip to Colombia, where showed off her enviable figure and they assure that she looks better than ever. The singer looks more and more radiant and her admirers do not hesitate to let her know.

The Puerto Rican admitted to having undergone a bypass operation, so since then she has not stopped losing weight. Thanks to the surgical procedure, her diet and the fact that she has been very active with her captivating dance steps, Olga Tañón has achieved a significant change in her figure and health.

Previously, Olga Tañón had gotten into trouble for saying publicly that Adamari Lopez she hadn’t achieved her new figure with exercise alone, but had had surgery. The presenter of “Today” quickly came out to defend herself and the singer had to apologize.

Olga Tañón shows off her great body on social networks and praise rains down on her

The interpreter of “My way of being” is working in Medellín, Colombia, and shared the moment of the recordings with her followers. Through her official Instagram account, Olga Tañón published a video in which she is seen dancing and wearing different outfits.

“Wonderful moments of work and recording in the #Comuna13 in Medellín, Colombia. Leave a heart if you liked what you saw, “he wrote to his followers who quickly commented:”you look better than ever“, “You’re incredible, an example for many” and “You are made a Goddess, divine. I would like your recipe.

