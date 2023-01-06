Olimpia announces the loan of André Orellana to Marathón and confirms for how long
New drop in the olympia and new high for him marathon from San Pedro Sula. andre orellana will play the Closing tournament 2023 dressed in green
This Friday the olympia has confirmed the loan of the barely 20-year-old footballer and clarified the time of the transfer.
“Our defender André Orellana will play on loan at the Marathon Sports Club for the next six months,” reported the olympia on their social networks.
To andre orellana It will be a new experience, since he was previously on loan at Platense de Puerto Cortés. He returned to the white club, but did not add many minutes with Pedro Troglio and now he will be a player for the marathon.
It should be mentioned that orellana It is the seventh reinforcement of the Green Monster, which is now led by Salomón Nazar.
Allan Banegas (Victoria), Kilmar Peña (UPN), Marco Tulio Vega (Victoria), Júnior Lacayo (Real España), André Orellana (Olimpia, on loan), Edis Ibargüen (Colombian), John Jairo Jiménez (Ecuadorian), are the high confirmed by marathon until now.
Regarding departures, the San Pedro Sula team has announced eight names: Bryan Castillo, Bryan Barrios, Byron Rodríguez, Edwin Solano, Elmer Güity, Rafael García (Uruguayan), Lucas Campana (Argentine), Juan Vieyra (Argentine).
by the side of olympia, there are only two casualties facing the Clausura tournament. In addition to andre orellana Michael Chirinos, who now plays in Greece, left.