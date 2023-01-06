Olimpia announces the loan of André Orellana to Marathón and confirms for how long

2023-01-06

New drop in the olympia and new high for him marathon from San Pedro Sula. andre orellana will play the Closing tournament 2023 dressed in green

This Friday the olympia has confirmed the loan of the barely 20-year-old footballer and clarified the time of the transfer.

“Our defender André Orellana will play on loan at the Marathon Sports Club for the next six months,” reported the olympia on their social networks.

To andre orellana It will be a new experience, since he was previously on loan at Platense de Puerto Cortés. He returned to the white club, but did not add many minutes with Pedro Troglio and now he will be a player for the marathon.