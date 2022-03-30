Olimpia avoided in the last breath a defeat against Águila in an eight-goal match

The Olympia Sports Clubfour-time champion of Honduras, tied 4-4 this Tuesday night before the El Salvador Eagle in a friendly duel held in the United States.

The clash between Hondurans and Salvadorans was played at the stadium Maimonides of New York before low temperatures and despite that, he delighted the fans who were present at the sports venue.

Yustin GroveColombian scorer for the Olympic team, was in charge of scoring the first goal of the match when barely two minutes were played.

The Cuscatlecos turned the scoreboard around thanks to a triplet by SAntonios Ortiz in minutes 25, 37 and 39 of the first half.

Pablo Lavallén moved the board in the complementary part and the albos were able to match the cards with a double from the experienced Jerry Bengtson.

However, the Salvadoran side once again took the lead with a goal from Yan Maciel.

When it seemed that the four-time Honduran soccer champion was losing it, he appeared at the last minute Joseph Mario Pinto in order to salvage a draw.

It should be remembered that Olimpia last Sunday in North Carolina lost 2-1 against the same Águila from El Salvador, so they could not beat them on the US tour.