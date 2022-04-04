Olimpia continues to equal zero against Vida at Chelato Uclés in Tegucigalpa!

2022-04-03

Welcome to the minute by minute of Olimpia vs. Lifetime! SEE MORE: Table of positions of the National League of Honduras THE GAME: Olympia – Life 61′ Phew… Anthony García finished off Marco but Edrick Menjívar sends it to the corner kick. 60′ Center to the Olympic area and Juan Pablo Montes wanted to volley it but sent it out. 59′ Change in Life:

Entered: Patrick Ferreira

Left: Elison Rivas 46′ Change in Olympia:

Entered: Felix Crisanto

Left: Christian Altamirano

The complement stage started: Olimpia is going to break the lock and with 10 men beat Vida. End of the first half: Olimpia and Vida are tied 0-0 at Chelato Uclés in Tegucigalpa. The lions play without Maylor Núñez and Pablo Lavallén. 45+2′ Olimpia had a good chance at Pinto’s feet but got stuck with the ball in power and lost the surprise. 39‘ Vida’s approach through Juan Pablo Montes but the danger of the merengue goal moves away. 3. 4′ Josman Figueroa was injured five minutes ago when he was making an attack on the left flank. When he put his foot on the grass, his knee made a bad movement due to the bad state of the field and he left injured.

32′ Change in Olympia:

Entered: Johnny Leveron

Left: Josman Figueroa 23′ RED! Pablo Lavallén, DT of Olimpia, is also expelled for angry claims to the central referee of the match. 23′ Change in Life:

Entered: Anthony Garcia

Left: Juan Rampon Contreras 22‘ RED! Referee Luis Mejía expels Maylor Núñez for hitting Juan Ramón Contreras with a pitch. 22′ Yellow card for Juan Ramón Contreras, Vida player. twenty‘ Tremendous entry by Juan Contreras against Maylor Núñez and he responded with a tremendous ball in the face of the Ceibeño player.

fifteen’ Olimpia is the one who manages the possession, but the Vida silently approaches Menjívar’s cabin. 4′ Bengtson’s header that passes over the crossbar of the ceibeño portico. 3′ Olympia’s first attack. Center from the left by Josman Figueroa, in the area and after a bad start by Roberto López, Christian Altamirano narrowly scored the first. ¡STARTED! Olimpia and Vida already play at the Chelato Uclés stadium in Tegucigalpa.

The game between albos and cocoteros begins at 5:00 in the afternoon and goes by the Tigo Sports signal. Olympia lineup: Edrick Menjivar; Maylor Núñez, Brayan Beckeles, Jonathan Paz, Josman Figueroa; Carlos Pineda, Christian Altamirano, Jorge Álvarez, Boniek García; Jose Mario Pinto and Jerry Bengtson. Life Alignment: Roberto Lopez; Carlos Argueta, Nelson Muñoz, Juan Pablo Montes, Elison Rivas; Juan Ramón Contreras, Sergio Peña, Alex Aguilar, Carlos Sánchez, Marvin Bernárdez; Rafael Agamez. THE PREVIOUS: After what happened in the Clásico between Real España vs. Marathón, the Clausura 2022 tournament continues and matchday 12 closes this Sunday with two matches. Olimpia seeks to recover the leadership (22 points) and receives the complicated Vida at the National Stadium. The Lion dropped to second place in the standings after the victory win (24 units) against Motagua. Pablo Lavallén seems to have found the best version of the team and wants to bring new joy to the Whites’ fans. For its part, Vida is fourth (17 points) and a win would take it closer to those who are in the first places.