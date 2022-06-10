Olimpia Coral boasts meeting with Zendaya

The local activist Olympia Coral Melo boasted on their social networks the meeting with the actress and singer Zendayawho has been characterized by her feminist positions.

The meeting took place in the framework of the TIME100 Gala which recognizes the 100 most influential people in the world.

The woman from Puebla who promoted reforms aimed at recognizing and punishing cyberviolence, known as Olympia Law, He obtained the distinction from the magazine last year.

However, the New York celebration had not been held in the previous two years due to the limitations implied by the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19.

The same activist stated a few days ago that she had not imagined the possibility of traveling to USA to receive this recognition as an influential person.

Instead, the actress and singer who rose from the ranks of Disney She had already participated in other editions of the gala and her history highlights the position she has had on controversial issues of feminism.

For example, last year the protagonist of euphoria He stated that he did not conceive of a movement that did not include transgender people, who are rejected in some branches of feminism.