Olimpia Coral Melo poses with Zendaya at a Time magazine event

Mexico City /

Olimpia Coral Melo, creator of the Olimpia Law in Mexico –which seeks to eradicate and prevent digital violence–, attended the magazine event Time for being among the 100 most influential people in the world, where he took a picture with the renowned actress Zendaya.

Through their social networks, Olimpia Coral Melo, the activist and promoter of the Olimpia Law, showed how he experienced this important event in which activists, businessmen, presidents and celebrities attend due to their positive actions for the world.

The activist wore the green and purple scarf to the event, as a symbol of her struggle, which has been feminist.

With various images, Olimpia Coral shared a little of what she experienced at the Time magazine event after she was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2021.

One of the images that attracted the most attention was the one he shared with Zendaya. In it, she assured that women are going to change the world.

“The struggle of women is going to change the world. Zendaya is amazing,” Olimpia wrote to describe the video.

In addition to this meeting, the creator of the Olympia Law met Amanda Nguyen, Nobel Peace Prize:

“The great Amanda Nguyen. A huge struggle united us and I was finally able to cross the border to hug her. The best photo of the night: ‘Our bodies are not sexual objects, #NiPornoNiVenganza’”, she shared in another publication.

He also posed with Bill Gates: “The world will have to listen to us! Yesterday Bill Gates did it”, he wrote about this meeting.

