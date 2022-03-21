Olimpia devours the Marathon without problems and returns to the top of Honduras

Olimpia smoothly thrashed a weak Marathón 3-0 this Sunday in the classic at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium to regain leadership on matchday 11 of the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

In the 4th minute, the Colombian striker Yustin Arboleda received the ball in the area, made a targeted control to leave Allans Vargas’s mark behind and with a right hand crossed the goalkeeper Luis Ortiz, who replaced the starter Denovan Torres.

The Lion was superior at all times. In a pressure, the Marathón lost the ball, Boniek García and Michaell Chirinos put together the play, who finally assisted Germán ‘Patón’ Mejía so that a right foot signed the second, in the 60th minute.

Pablo Lavallén brought in Jerry Bengtson and the striker reappeared scoring. Played by Josman Figueroa on the left, he sent the center and the ‘Ostrich’ only had to push it to the bottom of the Marathón goal.

This is Olimpia’s 76th victory over Marathón in the 121 games they have played in the capital. The last 11 games (with today’s) have been won by the white team.

-DATA SHEET:

3 – OLYMPIA: 1 Edrick Menjívar, Félix Crisanto, José García, Johnny Leverón, Javier Portillo (Josman Figueroa, min. 48), Germán Mejía, Jorge Álvarez (Carlos Pineda, min. 74), Edwin Rodríguez (Boniek García, min. 46), José Mario Pinto, Michaell Chirinos (Heber Núñez, min.69) and Yustin Arboleda (27 Jerry Bengtson, min.69).

Coach: Pablo Lavallen.

0 – MARATHON: Luis Ortiz, Brian Barrios, Elmer Güity, Allans Vargas, Braian Molina, Luis Garrido, Juan Vieyra (Luis Vega, min. 79), Renieri Mayorquín, Mario Martínez (Frelys López, min. 61), Víctor Berríos (Brayan Castillo, min. .46) and Edwin Solani Solano.

Coach: George Pineda.

REFEREES: Jefferson Escobar, Juan Carlos Otero, Elder Oliva and Nelson Salgado.