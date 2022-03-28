Olimpia is defeated in its first friendly in the United States against Águila de El Salvador

2022-03-27

The Olympia he looked surprised at North Carolina in the first of two trials before the El Salvador Eagle after falling defeated 2-1, this despite having scored first and controlled most of the match. The meringue painting started with his starting squad but, without putting their foot on the accelerator, something that the Cuscatlecos took advantage of to gain confidence and win the first leg at the stadium Wake-Med Soccer Field in the city of Cary. The champion catracho did not have enough clarity in attack commanded by JJerry Bengtson and Eddie Hernandez, but in a corner kick the defender Brayan Beckeles with a header beat the Águila’s goal and put the catrachos ahead near the end of the first half. However, kevin melara of the Salvadoran team tied the game in stoppage time. For the second half the merengue carelessness that caused his fall would come.

With a lukewarm start, the Olympia I managed the match in attack, but I neglected their defense, something that the Salvadoran team managed very well to win in the 52nd minute thanks to a good combination that ended with a soft touch Fabio Burbánor for 2-1. The DT Pablo Lavallen he looked for the tie but without success with the entrance of the explosive Michael Chirinos who had a clear but lacked aim. He also included in the attack Yustin Grove, but he did not manage to break the lock of the salvadorans who achieved a great victory and leave the albos with many doubts in the first international rehearsal of Lavallen. “HE IS FRIENDLY, THE IMPORTANT THING IS THE LEAGUE” The rematch will be this Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York, in the stadium Maimonidessomething that the Argentine helmsman of the Olympia announces that they will drive with caution. “This game helped us rotate the squad, we had, for example, Elvin Casildo that came from a ligament rupture, so this is to pick up the pace, this is a friendly and it is to gain confidence”, emphasized the albo coach after the conclusion of the match.