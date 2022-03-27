Olimpia is reported ready in North Carolina to play the first friendly against Águila de El Salvador

2022-03-26

Olympia is already focused on United States to play the two friendly matches against El Salvador Eagle.

The team of Pablo Lavallen He does not stop working, taking into account that there is no activity in the National League for the Concacaf qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Olimpia fine-tuned details this Saturday morning in Cary. “This game will be very useful to us because we want to maintain the rhythm of the game, we are doing well in the championship and the mentality is to repeat what has been done,” said defender Brayan Beckeles.

The albo club traveled from Comayagua on Friday and is already in North Carolina, venue for the first match they will play against Eagle This Sunday, March 27.

This first duel will take place at the Wakemed Soccer Park, in the 101 Soccer Way Park sector of the city of Cary. The game is scheduled for 5:00 pm.

For those planning to attend this game, general admission is $65.

You have to remember that there are two games that are going to be played Olympia and the El Salvador Eagle. The rematch will be Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York.