Olimpia is reported ready in North Carolina to play the first friendly against Águila de El Salvador

2022-03-26
Olympia is already focused on United States to play the two friendly matches against El Salvador Eagle.
The team of Pablo Lavallen He does not stop working, taking into account that there is no activity in the National League for the Concacaf qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The Olimpia fine-tuned details this Saturday morning in Cary. “This game will be very useful to us because we want to maintain the rhythm of the game, we are doing well in the championship and the mentality is to repeat what has been done,” said defender Brayan Beckeles.
See: Michaell Chirinos on the game against Águila in the United States. “For Olimpia there are no friendly matches”
The albo club traveled from Comayagua on Friday and is already in North Carolina, venue for the first match they will play against Eagle This Sunday, March 27.
This first duel will take place at the Wakemed Soccer Park, in the 101 Soccer Way Park sector of the city of Cary. The game is scheduled for 5:00 pm.
For those planning to attend this game, general admission is $65.
You have to remember that there are two games that are going to be played Olympia and the El Salvador Eagle. The rematch will be Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York.
The engagement will be at Maimonides Park, located at 1904 Surf Avenue. At 8:00 at night this commitment will begin.
The merengue squad wasted no time and trained at the Wakemed Soccer Park facilities in the early hours of this Saturday, where the duel against the Salvadorans will be played.
Olympia he made the sacrifice of training because they arrived very late in the city of Cary, at the stroke of 12:00 midnight.
THE GATEWAY GESTURE
It should be mentioned that Javier Portillo will not be able to be in this match against Eagle from El Salvador due to an injury he suffered in the last match against Marathón, but even so, it was enough for the defender to surprise the Pérez-Lanza family, who are fans of the Olympia and residents of the city of Raleigh, North Carolina.
“The little thumb” sent them a collection of t-shirts from the Olympiapersonalized with the names of the members of this family who will be in the stands this Sunday supporting the team they love from start to finish.
“Fredy Lanza, who was a Hispano player and is our uncle, was the one who contacted Javier Portillo, and the one who had the detail of sending us that shipment, although he could not come, we are grateful,” said Yeson Pérez.
It must be added that Olympia he traveled with almost the entire squad: José Mendoza, Alex Barrios, José García, Maylor Núñez; Bryan Beckeles, Axel Maldonado, Felix Crisanto, Johnny Leveron; Carlos Pineda, José Mario Pinto, Michaell Chirinos, Boniek García; German Mejia, Jorge Alvarez, Rodrigo Rodriguez, Jared Velasquez; Pedro Gonzáles, Eddie Hernández, Jerry Bengtson, Diego Reyes and Yustin Arboleda.