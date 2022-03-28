Olimpia lost its first friendly against Águila de El Salvador in the United States

North Carolina, United States.

Olimpia was surprised in North Carolina in the first of two trials against El Salvador’s Águila, after being defeated 2-1, despite scoring first and controlling most of the game. The merengue team started with their starting squad but, without putting their foot on the accelerator, something that the Cuscatlecos took advantage of to gain confidence and win the first leg at the Wake-Med Soccer Field stadium in the city of Cary.

The catracho champion did not have enough clarity in the attack led by Jerry Bengtson and Eddie Hernández, but defender Brayan Beckeles headed in a corner kick to beat the Eagle’s goal and put the catrachos ahead near the end of the first half. However, Kevin Melara of the Salvadoran team tied the match before the break in stoppage time. For the second half the meringue carelessness that caused the fall of him would come.

With a lukewarm start, Olimpia managed the game in attack, but neglected their defense, something that the Salvadoran team managed very well to win in the 52nd minute thanks to a good combination that ended with a soft touch by Fabio Burbano for 2 -1. The DT Pablo Lavallen looked for the tie but without success with the entry of the explosive Michaell Chirinos who had a clear but lacked aim. He also included Justin Arboleda in the attack, but he was unable to break the lock of the Salvadorans who achieved a great victory and left the whites with many doubts in Lavallen’s first international rehearsal.

“HE IS FRIENDLY, THE IMPORTANT THING IS THE LEAGUE” The rematch will be this Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York at the Maimonides Stadium, something that the Argentine coach of Olimpia announces that they will handle with caution. “This game helped us to rotate the squad, we had, for example, Edwin Casildo who was coming from a torn ligament, so this is to pick up the rhythm, this is a friendly and it is to gain confidence”, emphasized the albo coach after the conclusion of the meeting. He also explained that: “We are going to a series of three games at home at the local level, so we are going to see if there are rotations for the game that we will play in New York, but in general the group is good in the league,” Lavallen said. .