Olimpia Milano: Fenerbahçe is coming to the Forum

The Fenerbahçe, one of the superpowers of European basketball in the last decade, a team that despite the absences of Nando De Colo and Jan Vesely is going through a period of excellent condition, as evidenced by the rise in the standings. It will be a very severe test for Olimpia, which – absent two offensive reference points such as Shavon Shields and Dinos Mitoglou – have built their latest successes on defense.





Olimpia arrives at this race with a streak of three consecutive games keeping their opponents under 60 points. In Belgrade in the first match of the European week he collected just 57 points. The defense, moreover, had also won the first leg in Istanbul: at that time, Fenerbahce scored just 43 points and Olimpia immediately took possession of the game. Olimpia have won seven of their last eight games, but their opponents have done the same and now they are in full battle for the playoffs. This is the fourth game in seven days, including the championship.





NOTES – It will be played on Thursday 3 February at 8:30 pm Italian time at the Mediolanum Forum with live coverage on Sky Sport, Now Tv, Eleven Sports.





GIGI DATOME – “The calendar is full of commitments, strict, so it is important for us to recover the energy to better face a very difficult opponent like Fenerbahce, who lacks two fundamental players like De Colo and Vesely, but he is playing well and above all he is finding different protagonists each time “.





REFEREES – Sasa Pukl (Slovenia), Joseph Bissang (France), Josip Radojkovic (Croatia)





IL FENERBAHCE – Fenerbahce are one of the most in-form teams in EuroLeague, having won seven of their last eight games, their only away defeat in Villeurbanne, correcting their position in the standings and returning to the run for the playoffs, even in spite of the injuries that in the last few races they have deprived him of Nando De Colo and Jan Vesely. The team coached by Sasha Djordjevic has precise characteristics, it is first in assists and in the two-point shot; therefore, try to come to close conclusions. In defense she is second for forced turnovers and third for percentages granted in the three-point shot. Vesely (13.4 points and 5.9 rebounds on average) and De Colo (12.1 points per game and 4.0 assists) are the stars of a team that counts on point guard Pierria Henry, guard Marko Guduric, winger Dyshawn Pierre and the two longs Devin Booker and Achille Polonara. Henry is an aggressive point guard (7.5 points, 38.1% from three), very strong at stealing the ball (1.8 on average); Guduric is a winger who is worth 9.5 points and 40.1% from three; Pierre scores 7.4 points per game with 3.9 rebounds; Booker is a sweet-handed center, 9.3 points per game, 59.0% from two. 42.9% from three, 4.3 rebounds on average; Polonara in 22 minutes scores 8.7 points with 4.6 rebounds but above all has 72.3% from two. One player on the rise is Turkish guard Sehmus Hazer, averaging 4.5ppg with 64.5 & duos. Former Philadelphia Maryal Shayok scores 4.9 points per game; center Ahmet Duverioglu scores little (3.2 on average) but misses very little (73.9%). Fenerbahce also recently added the Jeyhve Floyd center.





PREVIOUS VS. FENERBAHCE – In the previous 21, Fenerbahce leads 13-8. The two teams met in 1996/97, the first round of the EuroLeague with a double victory for Olimpia. In 2011/12 they found themselves, still in the Top 16, and Fenerbahce won in Istanbul 65-63 but lost in Milan 85-72 (27 points by Malik Hairston). In 2013/14, Olimpia won 90-85 in Milan (17 by Daniel Hackett) and then repeated in Istanbul 82-73 with 16 points from David Moss and 13 from Alessandro Gentile. Fenerbahce then won ten consecutive games between the two teams, four in the 2014/15 season, before losing the first leg of the 2019/20 season in Milan 87-74.





In that match there were 22 points from Sergio Rodriguez. In 2020/21, Olimpia won again in Istanbul 79-71 with 15 points from Zach LeDay and 13 from Kevin Punter, but Fenerbhace took their revenge in the second leg by winning 100-92 with 20 points from Nando De Colo, 16 by Gigi Datome in Olimpia. In the first leg Olimpia won 68-43 with 13 points from Shavon Shields, 11 and 7 assists from Sergio Rodriguez, six steals, a career record, from Nicolò Melli.





LA FENERBAHCE CONNECTION – Gigi Datome played at Fenerbahce for five seasons with four appearances in the EuroLeague Final Four and the European title won in 2017. Datome played 149 EuroLeague games in yellow and blue, scoring 1,538 points. He has also won the Turkish title three times and the Turkish Cup three times. In 2016 he was MVP of the Turkish championship final. Nicolò Melli played two years at Fenerbahce between 2017 and 2019 playing 72 games including the EuroLeague final in 2018 and the Final Four of 2019. Melli scored 583 points for Fenerbahce in EuroLeague with 325 rebounds captured. He has also won a title and a Turkish Cup.





Fenerbahce coach Aleksandar Djordjevic played in Milan on two occasions, winning a Korac Cup, and then coached Olimpia itself from 2005 to 2007, but with only three appearances in the EuroLeague. Sergio Rodriguez, Kyle Hines and Nando De Colo together with CSKA Moscow, winning the EuroLeague in 2019. The general manager of Fenerbahce, Maurizio Gherardini worked with Ettore Messina in Treviso. Dyshawn Pierre and Achille Polonara were trained by Gianmarco Pozzecco in Sassari. Finally, Maryal Shayok and Devon Hall played together at the University of Virginia.





GAME NOTES – Sergio Rodriguez is fifth overall in the seasonal ranking of assists with 4.8 per game. Kyle Hines is two offensive rebounds from 700 in his career. Only Felipe Reyes has crossed that threshold by touching 705. Hines has passed the 200 baskets in the Olimpia jersey in Belgrade. Nicolò Melli, 21 out of 21 games in the quintet, is the eighth defensive rebounder of the EuroLeague with 4.4 average.





Gigi Datome is eighth in the three-point shot with 44.0%. Malcolm Delaney has passed the 500 points in the Olimpia jersey in Belgrade, now he has 516. Kaleb Tarczewski is less than seven baskets from 300 and less than 12 rebounds from 600, all both in Olimpia and overall. Olimpia are 13-0 when they kept their opponents under 74 points, 14-1 when they kept them from 74 and below. He is first for points conceded with 70.0 per race.