Olimpia Milano in Barcelona’s Palau Blaugrana

Barcelona currently have a EuroLeague record of nine consecutive wins. The level of difficulty for Olimpia Milano is maximum as Sarunas Jasikevicius’s team is 9-0 at Palau. However, it will be a game conditioned by absences, injuries and the difficulties that both teams have encountered in recent weeks, due to Covid.

Olimpia missed the last three EuroLeague matches, the last one dates back to 16 December. He played with a reworked roster in the Italian league, winning two games. Barcelona have missed a single EuroLeague match and resumed last Sunday against Manresa in the league, a game lost after extra time but conditioned by absences. It remains to be seen who will be and will not be available.

In Barcelona the absent for physical problems in the championship round were Nick Calathes and Alex Abrines; Pierre Oriola, on his return, was on the bench but was not used; Brandon Davies, Sergi Martinez and Dante Exum are struggling with Covid. Their use is uncertain. On the other hand, James Nnaji played well against Manresa, a center in 2004, Nigerian on his debut (five blocks).

Olimpia will be without the three injured players, Dinos Mitoglou, Shavon Shields and Gigi Datome who add up an average of 28.2 points, about 40% of the total. Malcolm Delaney has not yet played after the December 16 match against Real Madrid; Trey Kell is making his debut in the competition; Troy Daniels is not with the team.

NOTES – It is played on Tuesday January at 21:00. Live on Sky Sport, Now Tv, and Eleven Sports.

SERGIO RODRIGUEZ – “Barcelona are a very physical team, very intense and focused in defense, with a player of extraordinary attacking talent like Nikola Mirotic. Playing at Palau is always difficult, we know, we also know that the situation is neither ideal for us nor for them due to Covid, but we will play with the utmost commitment and we will do the best possible “.

REFEREES – Olegs Latisevs (Latvia), Fernando Rocha (Portugal), Milan Nedovic (Serbia)

FC BARCELONA – Leaders Barcelona have so far lost only three games, including one in Milan against Olimpia. Last season’s finalist team confirmed all of its most important players: Nick Calathes, Cory Higgins, Kyle Kuric, Nikola Mirotic, Brandon Davies, as well as Pierre Oriola, Rolands Smits, Alex Abrines (absent due to injury) and Sergi Martinez.

The news are Rokas Jokubaitis, Nigel Hayes, Nicolas Laprovittola and Sertac Sanli. Calathes was averaging 8.4 points, 5.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game in 10 games before stopping due to injury; Laprovittola, who started in the quintet during the absence of Calathes, has high-level numbers, 9.2 points, 3.4 assists per average and 47.3% from three. In the last eight games, he has gone into double figures six times and has delivered at least five assists six times. Cory Higgins had physical problems that limited him to nine appearances with 9.7 points per game. Kyle Kuric, in addition to scoring 8.8 points per game, has 39.7% from three and 90.5% from the line. Rokas Jokubaitis, chosen by the New York Knicks in the last NBA draft, is playing over 18 minutes per game from the bench with 7.8 points per game, 3.3 assists and 50.0% in the three-point shot. The small forward Nigel Hayes, after a period of six consecutive games in the quintet, has started from the bench in the last few outings, but plays 21 minutes with 4.6 points per game.

Center Brandon Davies has 10.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game: like Hayes and Jokubaitis, he was also coached by Jasikevicius at Zalgiris. In his role, Sertac Sanli often starts in the quintet, who knows how to shoot from outside (35.5% from three) and travels at 7.9 points and 3.2 rebounds on average. Captain Pierre Oriola (3.4 points, 3.1 rebounds) is the other solution in the role. The strong wings are Nikola Mirotic and Rolands Smits (4.5 points and 4.0 rebounds on average). Mirotic, 17 out of 18 games in the quintet, 17 out of 18 in double figures, scores 17.9 points per game with 65.0% from twos and 50.0% from three, is the player who has obtained the most free throws, is the top scorer of the tournament and first in the evaluation.

Since returning from the NBA, he has been a five-time MVP of the month including last December. Finally, Dante Exum (five appearances at the moment), probably absent for Covid, is an Australian international signed to deal with injuries to Calathes and Higgins, who plays two roles and boasts a six-year NBA experience, the top five in Utah.

PREVIOUS VS. FC BARCELONA – In the previous 24, Barcelona leads 14-10, 11-7 in the EuroLeague era. In 2014 Olimpia prevailed with a sensational 91-63 inspired by Alessandro Gentile’s 24 points and inflicted on Barcelona the worst European defeat since 2007, interrupting a streak of 24 consecutive victories in the Top 16. Four years ago Olimpia won both. games, the first at home 78-74 with 19 points by Jordan Theodore and the second away 83-81 with a decisive basket by Dairis Bertans. Andrew Goudelock scored 20 points, Arturas Gudaitis 16 with 7/7 from the field.

Two years ago, Olimpia with a sensational fourth quarter from 31-12 defeated Barcelona 93-80 with 17 points and seven assists from Rodriguez, 16 points and eight rebounds from Micov, 14 points from Luis Scola. In the return match Barcelona won 84-80 with 26 points and nine assists from Malcolm Delaney who played for the Blaugrana team. Last season, Barcelona won 87-71 at home, recovering in the last quarter with a run of 27-10, and then repeated in Milan to win 72-56. On the neutral field, in Cologne, in the EuroLeague semifinal, Barcelona prevailed 84-82. Cory Higgins’ basket was decisive at the end. This season, Olimpia won the first leg 75-70 with 17 points from Gigi Datome and 16 from Devon Hall.

THE BARCELONA CONNECTION – The former on duty is Malcolm Delaney who played for Barcelona in the 2019/20 season, with 26 appearances in the EuroLeague and 266 points scored. Cory Higgins won the EuroLeague with Sergio Rodriguez and Kyle Hines at CSKA Moscow in 2019. Nikola Mirotic played with Sergio Rodriguez at Real Madrid. In the 2010/11 season both were coached by Ettore Messina. Dinos Mitoglou played in Panathinaikos with Nick Calathes.

GAME NOTES – Sergio Rodriguez, less than 13 assists from 1,500 in his career, surpassed so far only by Vassilis Spanoulis and Nick Calathes, has scored at least one triple in eight consecutive games and 10 of the last 11. Kyle Hines is nine offensive rebounds from 700. in career. Only Felipe Reyes has crossed that threshold reaching 705. Finally, Nicolò Melli is in the presence of EuroLeague number 99 with Olimpia. Only two players have made 100 appearances, Kaleb Tarczewski and Vlado Micov. Coach Ettore Messina is second for matches trained in EuroLeague with 385, Javi Pascual is third with 349. The victories are 273 for Messina and 240 for Pascual, also in this I am second and third behind Zeljko Obradovic.