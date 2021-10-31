Olimpia Milano, with Sassari, is a quick and painless 6 out of 6. Grant and Daniels take advantage of the opportunity

Olimpia Milano makes six out of six in the league, getting rid of the Sassari obstacle without problems. Dinamo never in the game, dominated by the red and white defense and able to top the 50 only in the final.

Good performance for Jerian Grant among the men of Messina, observed special, still in double figures Troy Daniels. All without Shields. 79-50 the final.

FIRST FOUR

4 by Chacho, Melli’s jumper, Grant’s jumper: 8-3 for Milan who started strong in the first 2 ‘and a half, with Shields and Hines in the stands as well as the injured Delaney. There is Alviti in the 12, put Moraschini. 13-6 after 4 ‘with Datome’s first triple, Grant at 5.07 puts the bomb on 18-6 (5 for him). Sassari reacts with Burnell’s triple and Gentile’s transition (0-7 partial). Cavina asks and obtains constant doubling on the ball carrier, Mitoglou thus finds more freedom once he receives the ball (4 for him): 22-15 at the end of the first quarter.

SECOND FOUR

Mitoglou reaches 6 (24-15 at 8.40), at 8 ‘Biligha takes off with a rebound, but Sassari holds a hit with Treier and Logan from outside (5/6 as a team), Grant reaches 7, but Sassari does not give up and is 30 -25 to 5.15. A play by Chacho for 32-25 at 4.35, then Datome’s triple for 35-25 at 3.50. It is a Milan that gives shoulders, and a Sassari that keeps itself attached to the match with hardness and pressure. The Italbasket captain also steals a ball for Tarczewski’s overbearing dunk (37-25). Daniels from 3 stretches to 42-27, 42-30 at the end of the first half.

Loading... Advertisements

THIRD FOURTH

Second half that Milan approaches softly for a few moments, so it is 8-2 partial in the first 4 ‘abundant for 50-32 which also records Grant’s 10. Biligha stand out for a block and Mitoglou for a dunk on entry with one hand, but it is the defense that throttles a Sassari at 6 points in the quarter after almost 9 ‘, 36 in 29’. Daniels says +21 (57-36), and for him it’s 6 in a row. 60-36 after 20 ‘.

FOURTH FOURTH

There is no match, and everything slips away quickly. 68-41 at 6 ‘, moment of show for Mitoglou, Hall who puts the bomb with a foul at 5.18 (71-44). Sassari doesn’t even fight off the rebound anymore, but it’s a long wait for the final siren.