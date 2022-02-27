Olimpia recovers her memory, beats UPNFM in Danlí and secures second place in the table

2022-02-26

In an entertaining game, Olimpia thrashed UPNFM 2-0 at the Marcelo Tinoco de Danlí stadium and thus tied for second place in Clausura 2022. The goals for the whites were the work of Edwin Rodríguez at minute 31, an own goal by Edward Reyes at 45+4 and Cristian Altamirano at 85. With this victory, they recover their joy after two dates in which they drew with Motagua and fell to Real España. In addition, he adds 12 points with which he secures second position. Wolves forgive and an unstoppable Pinto tears them apart UPNFM and Olimpia jumped onto the field with offensive proposals and gave us a very emotional meeting. The Wolves pressed and at minute 11 they had to open the account when Juan Ramón Mejía under the frame failed to connect well with his left foot and ended up crashing into the post.

The whites managed to shake off the pressure until after the 25th minute and began to cause damage with José Mario Pinto as spearhead and at 31 they managed to open the scoring. Félix Crisanto from the right sent a center to Yustin Arboleda that Edward Reyes half-rejected, it was left to Edwin Rodríguez who with a placed right hand sent it to save.

At 45+4′ Pinto scored the second when he entered the area from the left and sent a cross that Axel Gómez under the goal in his attempt to clear, ended up sending it inside. Cristian Altamirano closes the goal For the supplement, Raúl Cáceres made some adjustments to his team, refreshed lines and tried to close the gap with everything. His team took possession of the ball again, but without aim. At 65, defender José García took a shot from Enrique Vázquez that went inside from the line. Pablo Lavallén also moved the bench and sent Michaell Chirinos to the field, Cristian Altamirano made his youth debut Heber Núñez and regained control of the game.

starting lineups UPNFM: Gerson Argueta; Lesvin Medina, Eduard Reyes, Elder Torres, Axel Gómez; Robel Bernárdez, Jack Baptiste, Oliver Morazán, Rembrandt Flores; Samuel Elvir and Juan Ramón Mejía. DT Raul Caceres. Olympia: Edrick Menjivar; Felix Crisanto, Jose Garcia, Johnny Leveron, Javier Portillo; German Mejía, Boniek García, Edwin Rodríguez, José Mario Pinto; Diego Reyes and Yustin Arboleda. DT Pablo Lavallen. REVIEW MINUTE BY MINUTE OF THE UPNFM VS. OLYMPIA IN DANLI

90′ The referee indicates 5 minutes of substitution in the Marcelo Tinoco de Danlí. CHANGE in UPNFM: Cristian Martínez enters for Juan Ramón Mejía at 87. 86′ In a lethal counterattack, Michaell Chirinos received from the right and leaked a ball to Altamirano, who, before the goalkeeper left, took a shot that crashed into the post and entered the goal. GOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM OLIMPIA! Cristian Altamirano at minute 86 makes it 3-0 against UPNFM. CHANGE in Olympia: Cristian Altamirano enters for Edwin Rodríguez at 83.

CHANGE in UPNFM: Wilker Ordóñez enters for Rembrandt Flores at minute 76. NEAR! Free kick taken by Edwin Rodríguez, Yustin Arboleda in the area takes the opportunity to send it to the nets. But the play was annulled for advanced position. UPNFM was saved at 75. YELLOW for Axel Gómez against Michaell Chirinos when he escaped at minute 74. CHANGE in UPNFM: Luis Argeñal enters for Jack-Jean Baptiste at minute 71. NEAR! Long clearance that bounces in three quarters of the field, the goalkeeper Argueta leaves his goal and goes blank, it remains for Arboleda who with his back to the frame connected with a volley, but went outside at 50. 68′ José Mario Pinto left on a stretcher to receive medical attention off the field. Apparently he has a problem in one of his knees. CHANGES in Olympia: Michaell Chirinos and Carlos Pineda enter for José Mario Pinto and Boniek García at 66. YELLOW for Oliver Morazán from UPNFM at minute 66. NEAR! José García deflected a shot from Enrique Vázquez that was going for the nets. Olympia is saved at 65. YELLOW for Juan Ramón Mejía of UPNFM at minute 63.

CHANGE in Olympia: Heber J. Núñez makes his debut and enters for Diego Reyes at minute 58. 57′ Boniek receives in the area and crosses from the right to Arboleda, but the Lobos goalkeeper keeps the ball. 55′ German Mejía concedes a corner kick after UPNFM’s dangerous arrival from the right. 48′ Javier Portillo’s shot from the front that goes high. Olimpia presses for the third. BEGIN THE SECOND PART! UPNFM 0-2 Olimpia at the Marcelo Tinoco de Danlí.

CHANGES in UPNFM: César Guillén and Enrique Elvir enter for Edward Reyes and Elder Torres. END OF THE FIRST PART: Olimpia is beating UPNFM 2-0 at Marcelo Tinoco in Danlí.

45+4′ José Mario Pinto penetrated the area from the left and sent a cross that Gómez went under the goal in his attempt to clear, ending up sending it inside. GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM OLIMPIA! Axel Gómez scores in his own goal and makes it 2-0 against UPNFM at 45+4. 45 & # 39; The referee indicates 5 minutes of substitution in the Marcelo Tinoco de Danlí. YELLOW for Edward Reyes of UPNFM for a strong challenge against Boniek García at minute 41. 37′ Elder Torres gets a foul at the edge of the area. Dangerous free kick in favor of UPNFM. YELLOW for Jack-Jean Baptiste of UPNFM for a strong tackle against José García at minute 33. 31′ Center by Félix Crisanto for Arboleda, but Edward Reyes rejected it halfway, the rebound was left to Edwin Rodríguez who took a placed right hand that went into the net.

GOOOOOOOOOOL FROM OLIMPIA! At minute 31 Edwin Rodríguez makes it 1-0 to UPNFM.

30′ Cross into the area for Yustin Arboleda, forcing goalkeeper Gerson Argueta to come out to control and then move the danger away with his feet. OUTSIDE! In a brilliant counterattack, Pinto entered the area from the left and served it to Edwin Rodríguez who took a shot outside. UPNFM is saved at 26. NEAR! Free kick taken from the right and Juan Ramón Mejía connects with a header to Edrick’s hands and she serves quickly for the white counterattack at minute 26. twenty’ Free kick in favor of UPNFM that Elder Torres takes and Rembrandt Flores hits a backheel, but Edrick was attentive. 11′: POST! Juan Ramón Mejía misses a shot under the frame with the scent of a goal; the striker did not connect well with his left foot and the ball crashed into the post.

7′: Great collective play by the visitor that ends with a shot over the crossbar after an attempt by Edwin from the half moon.

5′: Center by Edwin Rodríguez and in the air Yustin Arboleda heads wide. First shot in the match. 4′: Danger in the university arch. Rembrandt Flores pushes Félix Crisanto to the edge of the area and an infraction is signaled in favor of Olimpia.

4:59 pm: THE GAME STARTED IN DANLI! At Marcelo Tinoco, Lobos and Leones are already playing for matchday 7. 4:53 p.m.: Both teams arrived early on the field. The central Armando Castro will have to wait to give the initial whistle. The 11 of the UPNFM: Gerson Argueta; Lesvin Medina, Eduard Reyes, Elder Torres, Axel Gómez; Robel Bernárdez, Jack Baptiste, Oliver Morazán, Rembrandt Flores; Samuel Elvir and Juan Ramón Mejía. DT Raul Caceres.

Olympia 11: Edrick Menjivar; Felix Crisanto, Jose Garcia, Johnny Leveron, Javier Portillo; German Mejía, Boniek García, Edwin Rodríguez, José Mario Pinto; Diego Reyes and Yustin Arboleda. DT Pablo Lavallen.