Olimpia returns to snatch the first place from Victoria and Platense, for the moment, breathes

2022-03-12

2022-03-12

The return of the truths began in the Clausura 2022 tournament and Olimpia begins to mark ground on Matchday 10 by achieving an important away victory against Honduras Progress 1-3 with a brace from Yustin Arboleda and another goal from Michaell Chirinos.

With this result, those led by Pablo Lavallén return to first place by adding 19 points taking advantage of the defeat Victory 0-1 against Platense in La Ceiba where the second half is played.

The jaibos, if they did not tie or come back, would remain second with 18 points while the Shark in the current contest, they would come out of last place with 11 points, the same as Real Sociedad, but the people from Buenos Aires have a better goal difference.

For its part, UPNFM breathed in the championship by achieving its third victory of the championship, this time against Sociedad 1-0 with a penalty goal by Juan Ramón Mejía and like the sharks and tocoeños, they add 11 points.

RESULTS

Marathon 1-1 Life

Honduras Progress 1-3 Olympia

UPNFM 1-0 Royal Society

Victory 0-1 Platense (Second half)

Motagua vs Real Spain (Sunday 4:00 PM)

IN THE ZONE OF THE DESCENT

For its part, the fight not to be relegated continues between three teams where two of them (Real Sociedad and Honduras Progreso) have lost and Platense is the only one that has won.

In this way, Platense cuts the distance to 10 points, reaching 17 points and Real Sociedad is left with 27 and Honduras Progreso with 28 units.

$! Clausura 2022 position table: Olimpia once again snatches the first place from Victoria and Platense, for the moment, breathes

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Tom Brady takes advantage of his retirement to support Cristiano Ronaldo and lives with him after his hat-trick with Manchester United

Manchester United v Tottenham The former quarterback talked with the player at the end of …

