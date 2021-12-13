Olimpia says 11 out of 11, Messina 399

Brescia has heart, attributes, and the usual production from the Della Valle-Mitrou Long duo, but in the end Olimpia Milano finds the eleventh success in eleven matches in the LBA and Ettore Messina the 399th in his career.

Match point to point after the excellent start Olimpia is “turned over” in the fourth quarter by the 12 points of Pippo Ricci, present at rebound and from distance. All without the Chacho and Kyle Hines but with the recovery of Gigi Datome.

76-62 the final.

FIRST FOURTH

After 5 ‘it is 9-0 Milan, 20 vs -9 of evaluation, Germani is 0/1 from 2 and 0/6 from 3. At 4.32 Adv unlocks his team with an out of balance basket with a foul by Tarczewski, and little after he places the bomb in arrest and shot of 9-5. It is a clear recovery, which sees Laquintana miss the triple of overtaking on 14-12 at 35 ”, 15-12 at the end of the first quarter. 5 for Datome, 7 for Adv.

SECOND FOURTH

Always positive Ben Bentil in Milan, 8 points when he leaves the field at 6.20 from the end of the quarter, Shields does the rest with the bomb of 25-16 that forces Magro to timeout at 6.02. A Datome basket for 27-16, Milan’s maximum advantage after a 10-0 run with Brescia not scoring for 3.30. But once again here is the response from Brescia, with an 11-0 and a triple from Della Valle for 27-27 at 2 ‘. Milan which is 1/9 of 3, 32-32 after 20 ‘. For Milan 10 by Shields, for Brescia 11 by Mitrou-Long and 10 by Della Valle.

THIRD FOURTH

Milan arrives at 1/15 from 3, with Alviti in the quintet after the 0 ‘of the first half. Brescia puts his head ahead at 7.30 at 32-34, but finally Alviti unlocks Milan from the arc with a bomb from the arc, and Melli is released after 6 errors for 37-36, while Ben Bentil says 39-36 at 5 ‘ . Alviti still from 3 (42-38), Tarczewski’s player with back to the basket but Brescia is there, and in the final of the quarter it is a coach to Burns and a lost to Delaneu to keep the balance for the 52-49.

FOURTH FOURTH

Triple from Datome to start, but Mitrou-Long and Moore propitiate again the -2 at 8.27 to close a 6-0 Olimpia run. Here comes Pippo Ricci: basket on offensive rebound, triple of 60-53 at 7.03, then Jerian Grant’s penetration for 62-53 which forces Magro to timeout at 6.49. Moore finds the -5, Cobbins misses the -3 and Ricci responds with the bomb of 65-57, and when ADV brings back Brescia, again offensive rebound and basket of the former Virtus captain. So Melli corrects Hall’s missed basket for 69-60 at 2.39 while Ricci finds the 12th point of his match. Halla closes it.