Olimpia stumbled against Platense and lost the leadership of the Clausura 2022 Tournament

Olimpia was not able to beat a seasoned Platense on Wednesday and the 0-0 draw at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium, for matchday 15 of the 2022 Clausura Tournament, leaves it without a lead.

León fell to second place with 29 points, one behind the new leader, Real España, who managed to rise to the top after Real España’s victory against UPN.

Edrick Menjívar grew bigger in his goal by covering a shot to Ilce Barahona in a one-on-one. The midfielder from Buenos Aires eluded several marks to enter the area and finished it off, which was deflected by the Olympic goalkeeper. He put his hands to his head Primitivo ‘Maradiaga.

Olimpia responded in the 42nd minute. Edwin Rodríguez’s center for Jerry Bengtson, the forward controlled, made the feint and then took out a missile that went just to the side of the visitors’ cabin.

THE TITLING LINEUPS:

OLYMPIA: 1 Edrick Menkívar, 2 Maylor Núñez, 3 Elvin Casildo, 6 Brayan Beckeles, 46 Axel Jamir Maldonado (16 Johnny Leveron, min. 67), 31 Crisitan Altamirano (14 Boniek García, min. 61), 32 Carlos Pineda, 23 Jorge Álvarez (Edwin Rodríguez, min. 37), 21 José Mario Pinto, 27 Jerry Bengtson (19 Yustin Arboleda, min. 67) and 30 Eddie Hernández (33 Michaell Chirinos, min. 61).

Trainer: Pablo Lavallen.

PLATE: 25 Francisco del Riego, 31 José Montoya, 4 Andre Orellana, 5 Marcos Martínez, 6 Federico Maya, 14 Jorge Cardona, 16 Roger Flores (15 Ofir Padilla, min.27), 26 Elder Ramos, 11 Ilce Barahona, 29 Edson Rocha ( 13 José Canelas, min. 46) and 9 Álvaro Klusener.

Trainer: Ramon Maradiaga.