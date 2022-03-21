$!Olimpia thrashes an apathetic Marathón and climbs back into the leadership of the Clausura-2022

2022-03-20
Olympia he did not forgive and thrashed the marathon, which is customary for him to lose whenever he steps on the grass of the Chelato Uclés National Stadium. The purslane do not see the light, and now they fell into Tegucigalpa.
Without the Uruguayan tato garcia in the technical direction, stepped aside to see if the club lifted their spirits, the situation did not improve, it is more, it got worse, because they were thrashed on matchday 11 of the national championship.
The meringues of Pablo Lavallen They took advantage of Purslane’s bad gait and ran over the monster with the throttle half on. Without disheveled they endorsed him three.
Olympia was clearly superior from start to finish and did not suffer moments of pressure in the match that began to win it in the first minutes of the match with a goal from Yustin Grove at 4′.
The green bellies arrived asleep at TegucigalpaIt seemed that they arrived between sheets. They didn’t wake up and Olympiawithout doing much, controlled the development of the meeting and took it to where he wanted.
The complement stage was a monologue practically because Olympia He had the ball in his possession. The only frame shot of the marathon went to 70′ through frelys lopezbut a lukewarm shot that went to the hands of one more fan as it was Edrick Menjivar.
The stopwatch was ticking and it marked the minute 60′. German “Paton” Mejia found the way of the goal after receiving a ball sent by Boniek Garcia. Mejía was closing the play and with a placed touch he beat the goal of Louis Ortiz. Hairy goal. 2-0 the contest was put.
After that, the match passed between fouls, warnings and plays by the Olympia. Jerry Bengtson, who had been out for more than a month after undergoing a small surgery, returned to the courts. He came on as a substitute at 69′ and at 80′ he converted the lapidary and definitive third.
TECHNICAL SHEET OF THE OLIMPIA-MARATHÓN
(3) OLYMPIA – Edrick Menjivar; Félix Crisanto, José García, Johnny Leveron, Javier Portillo (Josman Figueroa, 47′); Germán Mejía, Jorge Álvarez (Carlos Pineda, 73′), José Mario Pinto, Michaell Chirinos (Heber Núñez, 69′), Edwin Rodríguez (Boniek García, 46′) and Yustin Arboleda (Jerry Bengtson, 69′).
DT: Pablo Lavallen (ARG)
Goals: Yustin Arboleda (4′), German Mejía (60′), Jerry Bengtson (80′).
Yellow cards: German Mejía, Edwin Rodríguez, Javier Claut (AT), Boniek García, Félix Crisanto, Heber Núñez, José García.
Red cards: –
(0) MARATHON – Louis Ortiz; Allans Vargas, Braian Molina, Bryan Barrios, Elmer Güity; Luis Garrido, Reinieri Mayorquín, Juan Vieyra (Luis Vega, 79′), Víctor Berríos (Brayan Castillo, 46′), Mario Martínez (Frelys López, 61′); Edwin Solani.
DT: Jorge Ernesto Pineda (Interim)
Goals: –
Yellow cards: Edwin Solano, Juan Vieyra.
Red cards: –
Stadium: Nacional Chelato Uclés, Tegucigalpa
Referee: Jefferson Escobar