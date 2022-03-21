$!Olimpia thrashes an apathetic Marathón and climbs back into the leadership of the Clausura-2022

2022-03-20

Olympia he did not forgive and thrashed the marathon, which is customary for him to lose whenever he steps on the grass of the Chelato Uclés National Stadium. The purslane do not see the light, and now they fell into Tegucigalpa.

Without the Uruguayan tato garcia in the technical direction, stepped aside to see if the club lifted their spirits, the situation did not improve, it is more, it got worse, because they were thrashed on matchday 11 of the national championship.

The meringues of Pablo Lavallen They took advantage of Purslane’s bad gait and ran over the monster with the throttle half on. Without disheveled they endorsed him three.

Olympia was clearly superior from start to finish and did not suffer moments of pressure in the match that began to win it in the first minutes of the match with a goal from Yustin Grove at 4′.