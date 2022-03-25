Olimpia travels to the United States with all its offensive power to face the Eagle of El Salvador

2022-03-25

The Olympia put aside his thought and leadership in the standings of the present Clausura tournament 2021-2022 and set their sights on the two preparation duels they will have against the Eagle of El Salvador in the United States.

With the joy of leadership in the National League, Pablo Lavallén and his team waste no time and seek continuity in the break, where they will play a double with the intention of not losing the rhythm of their group.

The merengue squad moved from the morning hours to Palmerola, where they plan to take the plane at 1:10 pm to take them to the United States.

The first duel will be Sunday March 27 in North Carolina. The show will be at Wakemed Soccer Park, in the 101 Soccer sector City of Cary Way Park. The match time is set for 5:00 pm local time. That day, at 7:00 pm in Honduras.