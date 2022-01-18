Olimpia: Trey Kell can’t play against Alba Berlin, but Daniels is back

Tonight (two ball at 20:30) the recovery of an Olympia vs Alba which was to be played on December 29th. On the first leg in Germany, the Germans won on 6 November for 81-76, the fourth and final defeat of that streak for Armani who had reduced their rankings.

As on the expected return date Trey Kell he had not yet been registered by Milan, so today the ex-Varese playmaker will be a forced spectator of the match. Fortunately for Ettore Messina, he will return Troy Daniels, the last to be negativized among the players.

Since the defeat on 16 December at home against Real Madrid that the American guard has been absent from the cup parquet. Then the last appearance three days later, in the first loss in the league in Trieste, where he conceded 16 points.

“Necessary” return of a gun, given the continued absence of Shields and the recovering conditions of Gigi Datome. It will be above all in the work of the bow slingers the difference in merit to win the victory.

At the Mercedes Benz Arena, that night in November, Marcus Eriksson’s five triples (out of eight attempts) marked the winning performance of a non-random protagonist as he shoots with 45% success, and is the seventh in the specialty. Remember this.