Olimpia wants to regain the leadership and Platense plays one more life for salvation against Motagua

2022-04-24

Saturday’s vibrant draws between Real España-Honduras Progreso and Vida-Victoria left us thirsty for more National League football.

This Sunday the 17th day of the Clausura 2022 of the National League closes with three games that define a lot in the standings in Honduras.

Position table: Real España draws and leaves the lead in the final stretch of Clausura 2022 at the mercy of Olimpia

The first is Olimpia vs. UPNFM, El Albo is going to regain the lead after Real España’s draw against Honduras Progreso. With a victory, the Lion surpasses the professors.

This match will be played at the National Stadium and will be played at 5:00 in the afternoon. Those led by Pablo Lavallén have 32 points in the standings.