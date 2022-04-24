Olimpia wants to regain the leadership and Platense plays one more life for salvation against Motagua
Saturday’s vibrant draws between Real España-Honduras Progreso and Vida-Victoria left us thirsty for more National League football.
This Sunday the 17th day of the Clausura 2022 of the National League closes with three games that define a lot in the standings in Honduras.
The first is Olimpia vs. UPNFM, El Albo is going to regain the lead after Real España’s draw against Honduras Progreso. With a victory, the Lion surpasses the professors.
This match will be played at the National Stadium and will be played at 5:00 in the afternoon. Those led by Pablo Lavallén have 32 points in the standings.
Marathón receives Real Sociedad at the Olympic stadium (5:00 PM), the oil producers arrive with the obligation to win to take another step towards salvation. For their part, the purslane must add up to keep alive their aspiration to be in the big party.
At 6:00 in the afternoon in Puerto Cortés, Platense plays one of its last cards to stay in the first division. El Tiburón receives Motagua, who is on a roll under the command of Hernán “La Tota” Medina.
Time and where to watch the games:
Olympia vs Lobos UPNFM -Tigo Sports- 5:00 PM
Marathon vs Real Sociedad -Channel 11- 5:00 PM
Platense vs. Motagua -Tigo Sports -6:00 PM
DATA OF THE MATCHES
Olympia-UPNFM
Historic series: 23 games: Olimpia won 15, UPNFM won 4 and drew 4 Series in Tegucigalpa: 15 games: Olimpia won 11, UPNFM won 2 and tied 2 Olimpia has 3 games without losing to UPNFM in the league (2 wins and 1 draw)
Marathon-Royal Society
Historical series: 35 games: Real Sociedad won 13, Marathón won 12 and tied 10Olympic Series: 2 games: Real Sociedad won 1 and tied 1Allans Vargas would complete 200 games in the national league
Platense-Motagua
Historical series: 208 games: Motagua won 90, Platense won 55 and tied 63 Series at the Excelsior: 76 games: Platense won 34, Motagua won 20 and tied 22 Motagua has won the last 5 duels against Platense in Puerto Cortés