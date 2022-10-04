The Mediterranean diet It is one of the healthiest in the world and the olive oil is a key element within it.

But it’s not just a healthy food, it is also one that boasts many benefits, ranging from protect your memory and delay aging, to helping you be a little fitter and have the muscles you want (as well as allowing you to perform well in the gym).

Something very important that everyone should know is that everything you eat has an important effect on the bodythe correct diet it can make a big difference in weight, health and quality of life (they say that Mediterranean is the one that helps you live longer), but it is also what can help muscles to have energy and grow.

The olive oil It’s not taken as a protein shake or by the spoonful before training, but having it in your diet can be a key factor in helping you achieve your goals and build bigger, stronger, more defined muscles.

Olive oil and its benefits to have big and strong muscles

Olive oil is one of the best sources of healthy fat Studer-T. Veronika

Weight control and heart protection

A balanced diet needs some fat, but it must be healthy fat, which is what will prevent you from gaining weight. As part of the Mediterranean diet, olive oil can help you maintain a correct weight and that you can have a good fat burning, which is something necessary for your work to be noticed and your muscles to look marked and defined.

On the other hand, having a healthy heart is essential to be able to train at an adequate leveland olive oil is also good for this, since it reduces the risk of heart attacks and heart disease.

Prevents muscle breakdown

According to several studies, olive oil is not only a natural supplement, but also has a type of monounsaturated fatwhich helps prevent “muscle breakdown” (or muscle breakdown that is related to inflammation), plus it helps build lean muscle by reducing inflammation.