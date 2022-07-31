Olive oil, the coveted treasure of olive trees

Manuel Martínez Cano, Agricultural Engineer and professor at the School of Agricultural Engineering of Badajoz, of the University of Extremadura, explains that “it was the Romans who were responsible for disseminating both the olive grove and the oil throughout all the areas that they were conquering. , like Spain and France, until the Mediterranean strip became the main olive-growing area and which, at present, represents 98 percent of the world’s olive grove area.

“There are two hypotheses about the origin of the olive tree that are directly related to the expansion of the oil, one that indicates its origin in the area between Syria, Lebanon and Israel, and the second hypothesis points to Asia Minor, that is, the area of ​​Turkey, although both are very close and with a high density of olive trees”.

The Romans, protagonists of their expansion

The engineer adds that “the olive tree spread throughout North Africa around the 16th century BC. C.; It passed to Greece and spread until it reached Italy, where the Romans were the ones who were in charge of disseminating both the olive grove and the oil, throughout all the areas that it was conquering, such as Spain and France, until the Mediterranean strip became the main olive-growing area and that, at present, represents 98 percent of the world’s olive grove surface”.

The quality of the oil has evolved a lot, “thanks to the fact that there is more and more knowledge and it has been improving, above all, with the modernization of the oil mills (Arabic word that means: mill or industry where the oil is extracted)”, Martinez says.

Since its introduction by the Romans, all oil mills were stone presses, and normally the oil that was made was of low quality, due to the lack of cleanliness of the extraction systems and the use of very ripe olives that facilitated the operation of the presses.

For the agronomist, “with modern extraction systems by centrifugation, oil can be made with much less ripe, greener olives, and thus obtain an oil of much higher oleic quality, with a greater amount of antioxidants, polyphenols…, even its components in fatty acids, especially monounsaturated ones, are healthier”.

Extra virgin Olivia, virgin Olivia and Olivia pomace

Currently, there are three kinds of oil: extra virgin olive oil, which is the highest quality and without any defects; virgin olive oil, which is of quality, although it may have some organoleptic defect (intensity) up to a permitted limit of 3.5 percent. Both can be purchased directly at the points of sale.

“The third oil that we can find in the points of sale is olive pomace oil, which is obtained through the by-products of the oil mills. This oil must be refined and mixed with olive oil. extra virgin olive or virgin olive oilwith which what is known as olive pomace oil is obtained, with a degree of acidity that can reach 1.5 pH, after processing”, says the specialist.

There is also the so-called lampante oil, so named because it was used as fuel for oil lamps. “This is a very low quality oil, with so many defects that it is totally prohibited to market it directly. You have to take it to refiners to remove all the smell, color and flavor that characterizes it and mix it with virgin olive oil,” adds Martínez.

As for the permitted degrees of acidity of each of these oils on which their greater or lesser quality is based, they are, for extra virgin olive oil, an acidity of up to 0.8 degrees, being between 0.1º , 0.2º and 0.3º those of higher quality; virgin olive oil has a degree of acidity of between 0.8º and 2º maximum; pomace oil, after processing, can have a maximum of 1.5º, but from 2 degrees it is considered a lampante olive oil.

To season, for example, a salad, Martínez Cano recommends an extra virgin oil, “although there are varieties that are very bitter and very spicy, it depends on the taste of the consumer, but it is also the oil that can withstand frying the most. When it comes to confectionery, great confectioners like to use milder oils such as sunflower oil, because it does not give their desserts such a strong flavor that it can mask what they want to give to their dishes”.

Qualities of palm, soybean and sunflower oil

“The oil with the greatest amount of nutritional properties and the best vegetable oil is undoubtedly olive oil, especially due to the content of unsaturated and monounsaturated fatty acids, such as oleic acid. However, it is not the most consumed. The most consumed in the world are palm oil and soybean oil, which have a significant amount of saturated fatty acids and are the ones with the greatest nutritional problems”, underlines the specialist.

“Sunflower oil -continues Martínez-, when it is of quality and has a refining process, it acquires important properties, although it does not reach those of olive oil. Its main element is linoleic oil, a fat that is rich in omega 6, whose function is to hydrate, protect and repair the skin.

Olive trees and their oil production are spreading across all continents. When it began its journey in America, it did so by entering the Antilles, in the Caribbean, it gradually acclimatized and began to be cultivated in California (USA), where, at present, there are large areas of olive groves and important oil production.

Also countries like China, Japan or Australia have created large extensions of olive trees, destined for the production of olive oil. The United States is the country that currently aspires to be the largest consumer of olive oil in the world with 12% of world consumption and more than 75% of imports from Spain and Italy.

The expansion of olive oil in Latin America

“In Ibero-America, the countries with the largest extensions of olive trees and oil production are, in order of importance, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Uruguay and El Salvador, which together have an area harvested from olive groves of 1.7% of the world. and its oil production is 2.3%, although it is still is a small amount compared to 75% of world production that is produced in Europe, above all, in Italy and France, with Spain in the lead”, indicates the engineer.

“These data show the change in mentality regarding the consumption of oil, because it has gone from consuming low-quality oils to better ones such as virgin olive oil,” concludes Manuel Martínez.