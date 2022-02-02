Olive oil would extend life and reduce the occurrence of cancers and diseases and here is the daily amount recommended by a study

Great news for us Italians, big consumers and olive oil lovers. This food, in fact, represents one of the bases of our diet. Perhaps from today we will be a little more careful about its consumption. There are many regions of Italy that produce it with great results. Precisely for this reason, we were a little surprised when we saw the world ranking proposed by EVOO. In fact, there weren’t any Italian producers on the podium. The company from this very distant country even won first place.

Despite this, we should continue to promote the quality of this product. In fact, the Veronesi Foundation reports the amazing results of a study. This has been done for 28 years on more than 60,000 women and 30,000 men. And now it is written in black and white that olive oil would extend life by reducing the likelihood of serious health problems.

A very explicit case history and the quantity of oil analyzed

It was researchers from the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health who led the study. This was also recently published in the Journal of The American College of Cardiology. And from this study, certainly, many insights will arise. Here’s what emerged from it.

The team of researchers subjected audiences of 60,000 women and 30,000 men to dietary surveys for 28 years. With a predetermined time interval, the researchers investigated and recorded the foods used for seasoning and cooking. Well, at the end of the study, the data association was the following.

The consumption of 1 or 2 tablespoons of oil per day would be associated with a net reduction in the risk of many diseases that can lead to death. Among these, there are neurodegenerative diseases, lung diseases, tumors and, in general, diseases that affect the heart and circulation.

Those who had consumed more than 7 grams of oil per day (about 2 tablespoons) lived longer. Statistically, in fact, the incidence of cardiovascular diseases (19% less) or neurological disorders (20% less) was significantly lower.

Olive oil would extend life and reduce the occurrence of cancers and diseases and here is the daily amount recommended by a study

Similarly, respiratory problems and the onset of oncological diseases were significantly lower (respectively 18% and 17% less). Overall, oil consumption meant a 34% decrease in mortality risk.

It will now be up to the research to further investigate this correlation between the data. In fact, the interaction, specifically, with other risk factors must also be evaluated. But the authoritativeness of the sources and the seriousness of the study already provide us with some extremely useful and interesting indications.