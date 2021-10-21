Oliver Stone the inexhaustible tale of American history

Oliver Stone cares about his country’s history, that’s for sure. Specifically, however, it is the assassination of John F. Kennedy that interests him, almost obsesses him: “The world would not be at all what we know today if Kennedy had not been still alive”. After JFK – A case still open Released exactly thirty years ago, Stone returns to the subject, this time with an impressive amount of additional material, sixty thousand documents, declassified in the meantime. In Rome he made two matches, presenting both his new series in four episodes JFK-Destiny Betrayed that QAZAQ. History of the Golden Man, film-interview between the director and Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first president of Kazakhstan, who came to power in 1990 and retired in 2019. The director Igor Lapatonok, the producers Vera Tomilova, Igor Kobzev and the composer Carlo will also speak during the second. Siliotto.

Point the finger Stone, continuously. Against the American journalists and media (which he defines as “accomplices”), against the CIA and the secret services, against America. Talk, talk, talk without brakes and go into specific details. “There was resistance and hatred from the CIA and the military towards Kennedy and his brother Robert was killed because he was young enough to find out and also could have given rise to a dynasty of sorts.” Thanks to Kennedy for America “there were great promises, but they were killed”. He calls him a “warrior of peace” and hopes that the new president Joe Biden, a Catholic and Irish like him, will return to the subject and reopen the investigation. On the positions of Vincent Bugliosi and Tom Hanks on the JFK case, he replies: “Unfortunately, Tom Hanks thinks that’s all Hunky Dory in America. I would call him an optimist, but not a realist ”.

“The pursuit of American success is like a dog chasing its own tail, everything is about defeating the enemy. There is the constant idea of ​​a threat that is often totally fabricated. China does not want control of the world, it wants to expand commercially. This mentality of always perceiving an enemy must be changed. ” Stone continues “Too much money is being spent on this crazy preparation for war, for America it is the most important thing. The money should be spent on other things of greater importance. ” Precisely in this Stone sees the reasons for the decline of the American empire: “There are too many US military bases abroad and just as much inside the US”.

————————————————– ————-

WRITING FOR TV: the workshop on screenwriting for seriality

————————————————– ————- Loading... Advertisements

Find time to talk about the three editions of Alexander. The first of 2004, shortened due to the contract rules, the second of 2007, his favorite and the last, that of 2012, defined The Ultimate Cut. He also recounts his thoughts on the enormous importance of the internet nowadays: “For sure this is a positive turning point, many of the best things of recent years were born there. Although often lies continue to be fed in many cases. This derives from the fact that there are often complaints of different types, due to the belief that thinking is dangerous, when it is dangerous to block thinking ”.