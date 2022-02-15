“Olivera is coming, details are filed. Insigne? Choice of life, he did not want to be an opponent of Napoli. I’ll tell you an anecdote about Maradona and Mertens … ” [VIDEO]

The Naples he drew with Inter, but remains in the running for the Scudetto, just a few points from the top. We also work on the transfer market, between renewals and possible entries and on the pitch, we think of Barcelona with the match that will be played on Thursday. The editorial staff of FootballNaples24 he talked about it, in exclusivewith Gianluca Di Marziojournalist and market expert from Sky:

Di Marzio on Napoli, the championship race and the transfer market

Grand Hotel Calciomercato, many market background. Gianluca but which one that most impressed you?

“Many, over the years but also in the recent period. Many players who could arrive in Italy. To the Naplesfor instance, Kaio Jorge it was done, I do not know if it is worse or better to have him in the squad given what he is doing at Juve, one cannot know. If Napoli had gone to the Champions League, Kaio Jorge it was closed, then the match with Verona changed the plans. The Azzurri did not make a level transfer market, looking for important players. Then the deal Anguissa it was precious, fundamental, both for how it arrived, for the formula and for the performance. Anguissa he was very close to Genoa, who hesitated and saw the Azzurri win at the end “.

Gianni Di Marzio, Napoli, Diego Armando Maradona and the relationship with you. What did Diego represent for you?

“I have many memories, he came to Padua, Napoli played in the Italian Cup. He joined the team later, he trained on a pitch in Selvazzano, on the outskirts. My father managed to get me to go, I saw the training of Diego alone. He did a little running, dribbling. Many fans knew about his training but they were out, I was in the locker room with him, just me and him. At the end of training he drank a lot of iced Coca Cola. He was thoughtful, there were problems with society. I remember we went to the stadium, he watched the game with my father. He took me hand in hand and I spent a lot of time with him. Then I fulfilled the dream of interviewing him in 2016. I was in contact with Stefano Ceci, his manager, I asked him to let me interview him. He told me the place of the dinner, I stood there waiting for him. The bodyguards moved me, I told him I was the son of Gianni Di Marzio, stopped everyone and said he would do the interview with me. The people around him wanted to record it, he waited and decided to stay there with me. Moments that I will carry forever in my heart “.

Gianni has always been a great discoverer of talents. Maradona-Cristiano Ronaldo, two not bad names …

“Those days in Argentina with Diego they are engraved in his memory and in his heart. Even today, in his studio in Padua, there are newspaper clippings and photos with Diego. He, for a while, went around with these photos with Diego and where he went, went, gave it away, almost as if it were a business card. A sign of gratitude towards a great football player. He left these photos with dedications and signatures, both in Italy and abroad. I remember when he told me he saw him in Argentina, that he wanted to take him to Naples. His regret was not being able to train him once he got here “.

Corsa Scudetto, Napoli drew with Inter. Lost opportunity or blues always in the running?

“No, it’s not a missed opportunity. I see the glass half full, Napoli didn’t start to win the Scudetto, last year they didn’t even reach the Champions League. He did not make a market to win the title, he lost important players like Osimhen for so many weeks, he lost Koulibaly for the African Cup, yet he has put in difficulty, like no one, theInter throughout the match, more than ever since Milan who won the derby but suffered for a while. The Naples he played a great first fraction, the recovery of Inter suffered. Spalletti, however, thought a bit like my father did: he told me that when a match cannot be won, for many reasons, even for some signals, you have to try not to lose it, to always cling to your opponent. Spalletti he will have thought this, Napoli are there attached to the first ones, they can say something until the end, even if Milan and Inter are better equipped ”.

On Thursday, however, the Europa League and Barcelona … who like Fabian Ruiz

“Fabian has to understand what he wants to do when he grows up. Whether to make Napoli great and be a reference for the future, or he no longer has the right incentives to stay. We will understand soon, in Spain they would take it back immediately. Also important for the Spanish national team, but I’m sure Giuntoli won’t be caught unprepared. Should any protagonist go away, there will be the arrival of an equally strong player, as demonstrated over the years “.

Is there a negotiation not completed by Napoli and which was a real shame?

“I don’t know, I believe that in the last period Napoli have done what they could, even with less important economic investments. After the Osimhen hit, there was no chance to reinforce the team but despite everything Anguissa has arrived and will arrive, in all likelihood Olivera del Getafewhich can fill that historical gap on the left, also due to the injuries it has unfortunately suffered Ghoulam in the last few years. I don’t think there was a player who could have changed the fortunes of this team but it will be important to understand if next summer, the president De Laurentiis he will give his staff a budget to return to the market in an important way. It will need to be replaced Insignereplace the contract deadlines and not only with players on loan or released as happened with Juan Jesus or Anguissa and Tuanzebe. It will be necessary to invest again to create a strong Naples in perspective“.

Your memories linked to Napoli when you commented on all the matches of the Serie A ascent … In that period, what did Gianni say to you? Since your father was the Italian coach and you were a commentator?

“I talked about it in these evenings, I remember two commentaries: that of Frosinone with Trotta’s goal. I see her often, but I also remember a Napoli-Foggia with a 3-2 final with the team that was losing and managed a crazy comeback. Dad told me to be balanced. There were also the other fans who paid to follow the matches but I understood that he wanted to get excited with my commentary and I was not always able to maintain a balance in the decibels of my voice when Napoli or another team scored. Many times, in fact, I have taken offense and criticism from other fans, but also from the Neapolitan one who would have liked to hear me exult only at the Azzurri goals. It wasn’t easy, but I tried to be as impartial as possible. In many squares, the match against Napoli was the match of history: Gela, Manfredonia, to name a few. I remember in Massa the goal of Vagnati in overhead kick, today the sporting director of Turin. I remember all the color of those Napoli matches, a friendly opponent and not an enemy for many “.

I can’t help but ask you some market questions, do you renew at Naples? What news are there between Mertens, Anguissa, Ghoulam, Ospina, Meret and the probable offers for Osimhen?

“It is still early to make definitive assessments. The only certain thing is the departure of Ghoulam who was already close to Bologna in January and if Olivera had arrived, the Algerian could have already given Mihajlovic a hand in this part of the season. Arriving Olivera, Napoli is defining the final details, the role of left-back would be arranged. I hope that Mertens can stay in blue, we had already spoken on the occasion of the latest renewal of a future not only on the pitch but also with another role. I would be sorry if, after Insigne’s departure, Mertens, who is very attached to the city, also left. Inter wanted him, he decided to stay. I hope that the assets of this player can remain in blue also for the experience at the service of new future purchases and the sense of belonging to this shirt. It can be important even if it is half field service “.

Olivera

Was there any other team seriously interested in Insigne besides Toronto?

“I do not think Insigne ever been able to accept another team in Italy. I know that there was something with Inter and Milan but never something in depth. Lorenzo himself, I believe, has stopped all negotiations. He was not seen with another shirt. In his choice to go to Toronto, with figures at stake that were not conceivable in Italy and Europe, I saw the desire to make a choice of life and heart: not wanting to face Napoli as an opponent. Just before Christmas, before the signing with Torontothere was a last attempt to look for an effort, but Napoli made a choice to go ahead and think about the future without Insigne. We will discover over time who has lost us the most, or if it was the right choice for both of us ”.

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED