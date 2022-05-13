Entertainment

Olivia Collins and Maribel Guardia surprise with a photo of their youth

Photo of James James16 mins ago
A photo of the youth of the actresses Olivia Collins Y Maribel Guardia is causing a sensation on Instagram, especially since both are part of the series “Albertano Against the Monsters”where after more than six decades of life they look spectacular.

The snapshot of yesteryear was shared by Collins, 64, in it he appears with Guardia, 62, both smiling and with an eighties look.

“We started together doing good … and we continue together, but from the dark side muajajajajaaaaaa. Cheers for a whole career hand in hand @maribelguardia, I love you ami!”, Reads the comment that accompanies the photograph he has received hundreds of compliments from fans.

In a second current photograph, Olivia Collins and Maribel Guardia appear characterized and show off a statuesque figure.

In this photo from 1986, they pose with actor Luis Aguilar.

Archive THE UNIVERSAL.

Both actresses are already grandmothers; their public applauds how well they have been preserved over time, for example, Olivia Collins gave something to talk about a few days ago when she celebrated Mother’s Day with her daughter, many Internet users expressed that they did not look like mother and daughter, but sisters.

Collins, who appears on “The Stars Dance Today,” has impressed audiences with her dance-floor skills.

