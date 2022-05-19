Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley together again on screen

Olivia Coleman Y jessie buckley They are two of the most versatile and talented actresses today, so there is no director or studio that does not want to work with them. After the acclaimed work of both in “The Lost Daughter” from Maggie Gyllenhaalfor which they were Oscar nominees as Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, rejoin on screen with a somewhat different project.

The British and the Irish prepare to star in the comedy “Wicked Little Letters”a Studiocanal project that will be under the direction of Thea Sharrockbehind the romantic success with Emilia Clarke Y Sam Claflin, “Me Before You” (Me before you).

Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley with Maggie Gyllenhaal and Dakota Johnson at the premiere of “The Lost Daughter”

The new film, which has not yet started shooting, presents the story of a group of neighbors who come together to solve a common mystery. Located in Littlehampton (West Sussex), focuses on the investigation surrounding the appearance of mysterious letters on the doors of the neighborhood while everyone suspects the character of Buckleywho could lose his freedom and custody of his daughter.

“Wicked Little Letters” It will be shot in England in natural settings and on sets built to bring to life the Roaring ’20s, where the story is set.

Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley at the 94th Academy Awards

It is unknown who will accompany the actresses in this film that promises to sweep the awards seasonsomething that with Olivia Colman would not be surprising since the actress three years ago that is part of the nominees for Best Actress, snatching the statuette from Glenn Close in 2019.

Related news

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!