Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley together again on screen

Olivia Coleman Y jessie buckley They are two of the most versatile and talented actresses today, so there is no director or studio that does not want to work with them. After the acclaimed work of both in “The Lost Daughter” from Maggie Gyllenhaalfor which they were Oscar nominees as Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, rejoin on screen with a somewhat different project.

The British and the Irish prepare to star in the comedy “Wicked Little Letters”a Studiocanal project that will be under the direction of Thea Sharrockbehind the romantic success with Emilia Clarke Y Sam Claflin, “Me Before You” (Me before you).

