Olivia Colman could play the female version of a popular Marvel character

A recent rumor ensures that the character of Olivia Colman in Secret Invasion is someone totally unexpected

We have long wondered what we can expect from Secret Invasion. There are many rumors surrounding the project, especially with its invasion Skrull that could put everyone’s identity at stake. Who knows if the people we will follow are humans or Skrulls? At the moment, it seems that a new rumor of The Illuminerdi may offer a small clue about the character he will play. Olivia Coleman.

We do not know if it is true, but we have to warn you of possible huge spoilers from the series Marvel Studios coming next year Disney+.

According to his sources, Colman will handle a gender-swapped version of Union Jack. There are currently three versions of the character, and it’s unclear if they’re going to stick to the recent version of Joseph Chapman, who had a run-in with the Skrulls. They are also James Montgomery Falsworth and his son brian falsworth. Perhaps it’s a gender-swapped version of one of the Falsworths, which would keep the door open for the role to change hands in the future.

It should be noted that a version of James Montgomery Falsworth, the original Union Jack, appears uncredited as such in a brief cameo in Captain America the First Avenger, played by JJ Field. He is part of the Howling Commandos beside “Dum Dum” Dugan and you will be able to recognize him by the red beret and the mustache.

In the comics, the character has also teamed up with Blade to hunt vampires. Not only that, but Chapman becomes one of the Knights of Pendragonduring which he meets Mr. Fantasticthe Invisible Woman Y Black Panther. Could Secret Invasion finally lead to the introduction of the Knights of Pendragon in the MCU? We’ll have to wait and see.

Accompanying Olivia Coleman, Secret Invasion will also star Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelson as the Skrull Talos, reprising his roles as Captain Marvel. Also appearing will be Maria Hill from colbie smulders, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Ben Adir Kingsley, Dermot Mulroney Y Christopher McDonald. will direct the series Thomas Bezucha Y ali selimwhile Kyle Bradstreet It will be in charge of the work of showrunner, the scripts and the executive production.