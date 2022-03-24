Olivia Colman, Jessica Chastain and Nicole Kidman, our favorites to win the Oscar for their looks

We made a compilation of his greatest outfitswe share some tips to recreate them like them:

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman
Marchesa Notte dress, Juliet Aurel earrings, Berger necklace, Chanel bag, Regina Orozco sandals, Daniel Wellington watch.

The best thing you can do when we opt for a dress in ecru tones is to add small touches of color and thus balance our look.

How to achieve it? Lean on accessories! Select watches, rings and bags that contrast with the main color. If you are more of a fan of the monochromatic trend, then add more pieces of jewelry to look extra shiny.

Olivia Coleman
Chopard earrings, Valentino blouse, Alexander McQueen pants, Prada Mx shoes, Tiffany & Co. ring, Fendi bag.

Olivia Coleman

Combine more than three colors in one look it could be a risky choice, but also a big gamble if used correctly. The secret is to wear them in sections, either with a garment in different colors or individual pieces, but always maintaining order.

More colors? Yes! use them on accessories like bags, watches and sneakers.

