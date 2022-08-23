Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are in a “nightmare” phase with baby Malcolm

ads

More On: Olivia Munn Olivia Munn Introduces Baby Malcolm To A Friend & More Star Snaps The Week’s Best Star Snaps: Celebrities Have Fun In The Sun & More Olivia Munn hasn’t slept in the days since son Malcolm’s ‘first illness’ Olivia Munn introduces son Malcolm to ‘Daily Show’ alum Jon Stewart in sweet photo

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s 8-month-old son, Malcolm, is in a “nightmare” phase.

The actress, 42, posted an Instagram Reel with “Help” by The Beatles, zooming in on her serious expression.

“I’m in a teething tunnel nightmare,” she captioned the footage.

“This will also serve as a group text to anyone you haven’t replied to,” Munn continued. “I will answer you in the time it takes for this tooth to come out.”

Jeannie Mai commented, “That unanswered text is ME… now I forgive you.”

Munn’s other famous friends sent him advice.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s son is in a “nightmare” teething phase. oliviamunn/Instagram

“Godspeed and the Hyland Teething tablet joints,” wrote Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Alyssa Milano added: “Freeze a cloth dipped in chamomile tea and let him chew on it. [Use] the little thing with the banana teething brush.

The actress received advice from her Instagram followers.oliviamunn/Instagram

Munn thanked the 49-year-old “Charmed” alum on her story, writing that she had ordered many products based on her comments.

She then shared photos of Mulaney, 39, snuggling up with her baby.

Malcolm was born in November 2021.oliviamunn/Instagram

“Dad is home to take care of teething nights,” Munn wrote. “Oh my heart.”

The “Newsroom” star gave birth to her and the comedian’s son in November 2021.

Mulaney was previously married to Anna Marie Tendler.johnmulaney/Instagram

The couple began dating earlier that same year in the midst of Mulaney’s divorce from artist Anna Marie Tendler.

Mulaney has previously spoken about not wanting to have children. Ever since they split, her 37-year-old ex has been considering having her own children.

“There were things that I hadn’t even thought about before because that was just a closed door,” Tendler told Harper’s Bazaar of freezing her eggs in January, noting that she used to keep “society above having children.”

She explained, “Now that it doesn’t feel like a closed door, it’s something I ruminate on a lot.”

ads