Olivia Munn – Bios – Age | Biography | Movies | News | Filmography | Awards

She’s attractive and intelligent, and she has character. She is Olivia Munn and she is Sloan Sabbith, the character from “The Newsroom” who has made her known. Her success on television has allowed her to try her luck in the cinema, where she has already worked with big names like Matthew McConaughey, Johnny Depp or Gwyneth Paltrow.

Olivia’s beauty is a result of her diverse backgrounds: her mother is of Chinese descent and her father has English, German, and Irish roots. She was born in Oklahoma but spent most of her childhood in Tokyo because her stepfather, a member of the US Air Force, was stationed there. As a child she participated as a children’s clothing model and also in some theatrical productions. When her parents divorced her, she returned to her hometown, where she finished high school and studied journalism at the university.

Munn moved to Los Angeles in order to develop her career as an actress and model. There she began with various jobs for television: the most famous, and the one that placed her in the public eye, was the one she did on “Attack of the Show!”, a daily comedy program that helped her develop her ability to provoke Laughter. Then came the series. Beyond the Break, Greek, Perfect Couples and new-girl. With them, her face became increasingly well known on the small screen.

and then it came The Newsroom, a series about good journalism, about a group of little crazy people who intend to change the world. She played Sloan Sabbith, an economic journalist – a profession that the actress knew well thanks to her studies – as intelligent as she is clumsy when it comes to relating to people, something that made her a tremendously funny woman. Munn’s work was highly appreciated by Aaron Sorkin, the creator of the series, who gave more and more importance to her character.

Thanks to this, he began to get more work in the cinema, although always secondary and in films that, despite their good casts, did not end up being successful: Magic Mike, Deliver us from evil, Mortdecai. Olivia Munn hasn’t gotten her big break yet, but she will. Her talent for both light comedy and more serious drama makes her a versatile actress. In addition, she is the prototype of a strong woman capable of creating characters with a lot of presence and character. And that’s why she adores Wonder Woman, her idol: “I really like Wonder Woman and I like Batman. But of course, I love her a little more because she is a strong female figure. And there aren’t many female superheroes out there…”

Olivia has the qualities to become a sought-after actress in Hollywood, but until now her roles on the big screen have not allowed her to develop her full talent. The question is: when will she definitely succeed?