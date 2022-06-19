Olivia Munn celebrates post-baby body: ‘I only have love for him’

ads

More about: olivia munn Olivia Munn’s ‘carefully packed’ baby formula spills out of suitcase amid shortage Olivia Munn celebrates son with John Mulaney turning 6 months Olivia Munn dresses baby in tracksuit by fendi

Olivia Munn admits the postpartum journey “is tough” but “it’s worth it.”

The actress took to Instagram to celebrate her post-pregnancy body over the weekend, nearly seven months after giving birth to her first child, Malcolm, with comedian John Mulaney.

“My body hasn’t recovered but it made this little guy so I just have love for him,” Munn, 41, wrote of a video clip of herself holding her baby and rocking him from side to side.

Many of her celebrity friends took to the comments section to share their support, including “Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who wrote, “You’re perfect just the way you are.”

â€œA big hug friend. It’s a tough road for motherhood,” added actress and fellow mother Brianne Davis. â€œI feel you. It was also difficult for me after Davis. You have this… ðŸ§¡ðŸ§¡ðŸ§¡.

“Leverage” star Beth Riesgraf also chimed in, writing, “Hang on, I remember a friend telling me that our mind/body is wired so we focus on one thing after birth: our babies. And that brain fog and everything else is a way to make you prioritize your pup.”

She added: “I’m not sure if that’s true, but it helped me feel better knowing that in time everything would be fine again, and I can promise you that everything will be better than ever.”

Olivia Munn recently celebrated her son Malcolm’s half birthday on May 25.oliviamunn/Instagram

Since giving birth to Malcolm in November 2021, Munn has spoken about the ups and downs of parenting via social media. She revealed in March that she suffered from postpartum anxiety, telling fans that her hair was “falling out in clumps” a month later.

â€œ1:54 a.m. Postpartum life right now: everyone is asleep except me. I’ve been wearing the same sweatshirt for three days (I think, maybe more?),” Munn wrote in her March post.

“I am so happy and at the same time I am struggling (it is rare to feel both simultaneously but I am very grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat)”.

Munn and John Mulaney welcomed Malcolm in November 2021.oliviamunn/Instagram

In another post shared on her Instagram Stories at the time, Munn shared that here the hips still felt “crooked” after giving birth.

“My postpartum anxiety is still here (and it’s horrible), but I got up and took my first capoeira lesson today,” she added. â€œGoing back to martial arts made me feel a little more like myself. I hope I can continue like this.

“My body hasn’t recovered, but it made this little guy,” he wrote on Instagram. Instagram/ Olivia Munn

Before becoming Malcolm’s mother, Munn confessed in a November 2021 interview on the “Today” show that both she and Mulaney, 39, were “afraid” of becoming parents.

â€œI feel fine. I feel scared. I feel nervous, and I’m excited. I feel like every day the feelings are rotating,” said the then-pregnant actress.

“Honestly, thank God for Instagram and Facebook and blogs because there are so many moms out there posting such great information, and that has been a saving grace for me.”

ads