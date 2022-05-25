Olivia Munn celebrates son with John Mulaney for turning 6 months

ads

Olivia Munn celebrated her and John Mulaney’s son Malcolm’s half-birthday on Tuesday.

“6 months ago today, Malcolm made me his mom,” the 41-year-old actress wrote in a post on Instagram. “It’s really fun to meet him.”

Munn went on to describe some of Malcolm’s accomplishments since he was born.

She loves meeting people, loves her best friend Penny and thinks she’s hysterical, tried peanut butter (thanks @mmcnearney + @jimmykimmel), sleeps through the night 12 hours straight (thanks @mindykaling for sharing your invaluable and trustworthy and resources examined),” he wrote.

“He wakes up from every nap with a big smile and giggles, he LOVES it when we read him books, he lets out a squeal and kicks his legs every time his dad comes home, I can’t stress enough how much he loves bath time and he he loves to be outside and look at the trees and the sky.”

The “Newsroom” alumna concluded her post: “I love you so much, Malcolm Hiệp. Happy 6 months being on land with us. You lit up our whole world.”

Munn included a sweet photo of her snuggling with her smiling bundle of joy on a picnic blanket. She also shared a cute video of Malcolm rolling around on the blanket with his dog, captioning the clip, “The tail 😆🐶 #adoptdontshop.”

Munn and John Mulaney welcomed Malcolm in November 2021.oliviamunn/Instagram

The former “Daily Show” correspondent has been open about the struggles of being a new mom.

Last week, she shared that she was “in a panic” amid the baby formula shortage sweeping the nation, saying she has trouble breastfeeding and relies on formula to feed her child.

She also shared in April that her hair was “falling out in clumps” and opened up in March about suffering from postpartum anxiety.

Munn and Mulaney, 39, welcomed their first child in November 2021.

They began dating earlier that year amid the “Saturday Night Live” alum’s divorce from artist Anna Marie Tendler.

Munn shared that she was battling postpartum anxiety four months after giving birth.oliviamunn/Instagram

Mulaney and Munn first sparked dating rumors in May 2021 and were first spotted together on a lunch date in June. Many questioned the timeline, as news of their relationship broke the same month her split from Tendler, 36, was revealed.

The comedian, who had been in and out of rehab in 2020, announced that he is expecting a child with Munn in September 2021.

Mulaney and Tendler were married for seven years before they split. The exes, who had no children together, finalized their divorce in January.

Munn, meanwhile, dated Aaron Rodgers for three years before calling things off in April 2017.

