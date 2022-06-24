Olivia Munn introduces her son Malcolm to ‘Daily Show’ alum Jon Stewart in sweet photo

ads

The baby meets the (former) boss.

Olivia Munn revealed via Instagram on Wednesday that she introduced her son, Malcolm, to Jon Stewart.

“A rare photo of Jon Stewart and Mark Twain,” the actress, who previously worked with the alum on “The Daily Show,” captioned an adorable photo of Stewart touching the baby’s nose.

“Congratulations to Jon on your #MarkTwainPrize,” Munn, 41, added, referring to the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor that Stewart, 59, won on Monday night.

From 2010 to 2011, Munn appeared as a correspondent on “The Daily Show” with Stewart. The two have remained close over the years and have discussed their special bond in various interviews.

“He’s someone I keep going to and I’ll ask for advice on something,” she told Entertainment Weekly in 2015. “The thing about Jon is he always has an opinion right away, and it’s always the right opinion.”

Munn welcomed her baby with boyfriend John Mulaney in November 2021.oliviamunn/Instagram

She continued, “I go to him because I know he has so much common sense that it would be very foolish for me to ignore him. He is so smart. He has definitely been a great help and someone I value in my life.”

As Page Six previously reported, Munn welcomed baby Malcolm with boyfriend John Mulaney in November 2021.

He appeared on “The Daily Show” from 2010 to 2011. Getty Images for Comedy Central

His arrival came a few months after the 39-year-old “Saturday Night Live” alum filed for divorce from Anna Marie Tendler.

Mulaney’s wife of seven years publicly revealed that she was shocked when he filed for divorce in July 2021.

They have maintained a strong friendship over the years.FilmMagic

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery,” the 36-year-old artist said in a statement at the time, referencing his 2020 visit to rehab for alcoholism and cocaine addiction.

Shortly after, news broke that Mulaney was seeing Munn, and she confirmed that the new couple was expecting a baby during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in September 2021.

She and Mulaney became new parents in 2021. oliviamunn/Instagram

“I got into this relationship that has been really beautiful with someone amazing,” she told the late-night host at the time.

“And we’re going to have a baby together. He was nervous when he was about to break the news!”

